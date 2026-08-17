Rookie Quarterback Joe Fagnano Enjoys a Special Debut

"Man, he clearly handled it pretty well. Major shout out to him," Head Coach Jesse Minter said of Fagnano.

"The more opportunities he has gotten over the last week, the better he has played. And it is a credit to him because he did not get a ton of reps, and he has never gone in there and not known what to do, not known how to operate, not known how to run the huddle. So major props to Joe."

Fagnano was part of the Ravens' initial undrafted rookie class and came with an impressive college resume as one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history at both Connecticut (2023-2025) and Maine (2019-2022). In his final season at UConn, Fagnano tossed 28 touchdowns to just one interception, threw for 3,448 yards, and completed 69% of his passes.

But news of Fagnano's signing was overshadowed by the other rookie quarterback in the undrafted class, 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia. Fagnano kept his head down and competed with Pavia and veteran Skylar Thompson throughout OTAs and minicamp, and when training camp opened, the Ravens narrowed the competition to Fagnano and Thompson. Thompson was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 12, leaving Fagnano as the leader for the No. 3 job. On Saturday night, he took a step forward in winning it.