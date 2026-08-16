Game Recap: Ravens Take Care of Eagles in Preseason Opener

In a battle of the birds, the Ravens flew higher.
Baltimore defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-7, in Saturday's preseason opener, as a late touchdown was the only thing standing in the way of the Ravens' first preseason shutout since 2019.
With almost all of the Ravens' starters not playing, plenty of players got opportunities to make their cases for a spot on the 53-man roster. Both sides of the ball played well, and Baltimore opened the preseason on a positive note.
Turning Point
Running back Adam Randall fought through would-be tacklers and scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown to put the Ravens ahead 17-0 in the fourth quarter. That put the game out of reach.
Top Play
With just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter, quarterback Joe Fagnano connected with wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane for a 16-yard touchdown. Dragging two defenders, Lane reached over the goal line for his first NFL touchdown.
Lane entered Saturday night with a loaded highlight reel from training camp that mostly featured one-handed catches. With a productive performance in the Ravens' preseason opener, Lane's hype train is moving a little faster.
Stats to Know
- Fagnano logged a rock-solid performance, completing 22 of 28 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
- Fagnano, Tyler Huntley, and Austin Reed spread the wealth over the air, as the three combined for 30 completions to 12 different players. Elijah Sarratt led the way in receptions (6) and receiving yards (66), while tight end Matt Hibner had five catches for 61 yards.
- The Ravens dominated the Eagles over the air, totaling 298 passing yards to Philadelphia's 83.
- The Ravens also had 31 first downs compared to just six for the Eagles.
- The Eagles went 0-of-9 on third down and committed 10 penalties to the Ravens' three.
- Entering Saturday night, kicker Tyler Loop had missed just two field goal attempts from inside of 50 yards in both the preseason and regular season. Against the Eagles, he pushed a 49-yarder wide right in the first quarter and made a 42-yarder in the third quarter.
- Sarratt had a solid night, although he lost a fumble in the third quarter when Eagles cornerback Shaun Wade knocked the ball out of Sarratt's grasp from behind on a catch-and-run just inside Philadelphia's 40-yard line.
Starters on Offense
- Quarterback: Tyler Huntley
- Running backs: Adam Randall and Elijah Tau-Toliver
- Wide receivers: Ja'Kobi Lane, LaJohntay Wester, and Devontez Walker
- Tight ends: Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas
- Left tackle: Carson Vinson
- Left guard: Emery Jones Jr.
- Center: Danny Pinter
- Right guard: Vega Ioane
- Right tackle: Gerad Lichtenhan
Starters on Defense
- Defensive linemen: John Jenkins and Broderick Washington Jr.
- Outside linebackers: Mike Green and Zion Young
- Inside linebackers: Dominic DeLuca and Jay Higgins IV
- Cornerbacks: T.J. Tampa and Robert Longerbeam
- Safeties: K'Von Wallace and Keondre Jackson
Next Up
The Ravens will travel to Minnesota for a pair of joint practices and their next preseason game against the Vikings (Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.).