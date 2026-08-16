Stock Report: Ravens Rookies Shine vs. Eagles

WR Elijah Sarratt

Sarratt caught six of seven targets for 66s yards. He made defenders miss in the open field to pick up yard after catch, including one shimmy up the sideline to pick up a first down. However, Sarratt's night ended with a fumble when he got too loose with the football weaving through traffic. It was a good lesson for the rookie receiver, who said it had been years since he last fumbled. "It won't happen again," he added.