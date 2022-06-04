50 Words or Less: Players Standing Out at Ravens OTAs

The left guard competition won't heat up until training camp but keep an eye on Tyre Phillips. He won the job last year before getting hurt and he's improved his physique. If Phillips can stay healthy and locked into guard (instead of filling in at tackle), he could break out.

Somebody else flying under the radar is Jaryd Jones-Smith, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle who has bounced around a few teams' practice squads. The longer Ja'Wuan James isn't on the field, the more Jones-Smith can stake his claim to a reserve role, especially if he can play left tackle too.

Greg Roman said he wants to get his running backs more action as receivers. There were big plans for J.K. Dobbins to do that before his injury. The Ravens prioritized adding versatile weapons with Mike Davis and Tyler Badie this offseason, plus Justice Hill's return adds more receiving potential.

Jaylon Ferguson slimmed down presumably to add more explosion off the edge and turn up his pass rushing. While he's been a strong run stopper his first three years, 4.5 sacks for "Sack Daddy" is surely fewer than he'd like. It seems he knows this is a critical year.