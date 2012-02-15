Press Release - 2012 Ravens Cheerleader Squad Selections

The Baltimore Ravens will host auditions for their 2012 cheerleading squad on Saturday, March 3, at the Downtown Athletic Club, with callbacks on Sunday, March 4. Saturday registration will be held between 9:30-10:20 a.m. and material will be taught from 10:20 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Tryouts will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and run from 11:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Approximately 150-200 male and female hopefuls will participate in this first round of open tryouts. All participants, as well as cheerleader coach Tina Galdieri (prior to 10:45 a.m.), will be available for interviews on Saturday and prior to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. From here, approximately 90 male and female hopefuls will participate in the last round of tryouts, with 60 making the final squad.

The final selections for the 2012 cheerleading squad will take place at the Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric in front of a live audience on Saturday, March 17, from 4-7 p.m. For the second-consecutive year, fans can purchase tickets for $20 on TicketMaster's official site to be part of the selection process. Cheerleader hopefuls will compete in two rounds – a skills round and a dance round – and be graded on a point scale by a panel of cheerleading experts and local celebrity judges.

Additionally, tryouts for the Playmakers squad will be held on Sunday, March 4, at the Downtown Athletic Club. The Ravens Playmakers are the organization's elite promotions team. They make appearances throughout the Baltimore area, and although they do not perform on gameday, they promote fan interaction and fun at home games.

For those looking to apply this season, and for fans look to purchase tickets to the final round of tryouts, more information can be found at **www.BaltimoreRavens.com/Cheerleaders**. **

WHO: **

Cheerleader and Playmaker Hopefuls and Fans **

WHAT: **

Cheerleader and Playmaker Tryouts

WHEN:

Open Call – Saturday, March 3

Callbacks – Sunday, March 4

Making the Cut – The Final Public Round – Saturday, March 17 **

WHERE: **

March 3-4 – Downtown Athletic Club

210 Centre St.

Baltimore, MD 21202