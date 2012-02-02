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Press Release - Don Martindale Named Ravens Linebackers Coach

Feb 02, 2012 at 08:50 AM

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Don Martindale as their linebackers coach, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday morning.

Martindale, 49, is a seven-year NFL-coaching veteran and has 18 years of combined coaching experience on the pro and collegiate levels. He most recently served as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2010, one season removed from being the team's linebackers coach. Prior to that, Martindale was with the Oakland Raiders for five seasons, coaching the inside linebackers (2004-05) and then the entire linebacking corps (2006-08).

"Don brings extensive pro and college experience to the Ravens, and he has been a defensive coordinator at both levels," Harbaugh stated. "He's known for his hard work, intelligence and thorough teaching, and his players have always responded well to his coaching. He'll earn the respect of our players. I'm confident about that."

Before entering the NFL ranks, Martindale coached for three seasons (2001-03) at Western Kentucky University, where he handled the Hilltoppers' defensive coordinator duties in 2003. In 2002, coaching inside linebackers and special teams, Martindale was on the staff of Jack Harbaugh – John's father – who led Western Kentucky to the NCAA Division I-AA football championship.

"I am excited to be part of a great team and great organization like the Ravens," Martindale said. "When I got the call, it was a no-brainer. There has always been a great defense here, led by tremendously talented players and coaches, and I am thrilled to be a part of a proven system."

Martindale also coached for three years (1996-98) at the University of Cincinnati, instructing its linebackers/special teams from 1997-98 and tutoring its defensive ends in 1996. (During that 1996 campaign, John Harbaugh was the Bearcats' assistant head coach.) A defensive assistant at the University of Notre Dame from 1994-95, Martindale coached on teams that played in the Fiesta Bowl (1994 season) and Orange Bowl (1995 season).

Martindale's coaching career began at his alma mater, Defiance (Ohio) College, where he served as secondary coach in 1986 and was defensive coordinator/secondary coach in 1987. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business education after playing linebacker at the school.

An All-State linebacker at Trotwood Madison (Trotwood, Ohio) HS, Martindale was born on May 19, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio. He and his wife, Laura, have a daughter (Cassie) and a son (Ty).

MARTINDALE COACHING BACKGROUND

Years

College/Pro Team

Position

1986

Defiance College

Secondary

1987

Defiance College

Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

1994-95

Notre Dame

Defensive Assistant

1996

University of Cincinnati

Defensive Ends

1997-98

University of Cincinnati

Linebackers/Special Teams

1999

Western Illinois

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

2001-02

Western Kentucky

Inside Linebackers/Special Teams

2003

Western Kentucky

Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

2004-05

Oakland Raiders

Inside Linebackers

2006-08

Oakland Raiders

Linebackers

2009

Denver Broncos

Linebackers

2010

Denver Broncos

Defensive Coordinator

2012

Baltimore Ravens

Linebackers

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