Press Release - Don Martindale Named Ravens Linebackers Coach

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Don Martindale as their linebackers coach, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday morning.
Martindale, 49, is a seven-year NFL-coaching veteran and has 18 years of combined coaching experience on the pro and collegiate levels. He most recently served as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2010, one season removed from being the team's linebackers coach. Prior to that, Martindale was with the Oakland Raiders for five seasons, coaching the inside linebackers (2004-05) and then the entire linebacking corps (2006-08).
"Don brings extensive pro and college experience to the Ravens, and he has been a defensive coordinator at both levels," Harbaugh stated. "He's known for his hard work, intelligence and thorough teaching, and his players have always responded well to his coaching. He'll earn the respect of our players. I'm confident about that."
Before entering the NFL ranks, Martindale coached for three seasons (2001-03) at Western Kentucky University, where he handled the Hilltoppers' defensive coordinator duties in 2003. In 2002, coaching inside linebackers and special teams, Martindale was on the staff of Jack Harbaugh – John's father – who led Western Kentucky to the NCAA Division I-AA football championship.
"I am excited to be part of a great team and great organization like the Ravens," Martindale said. "When I got the call, it was a no-brainer. There has always been a great defense here, led by tremendously talented players and coaches, and I am thrilled to be a part of a proven system."
Martindale also coached for three years (1996-98) at the University of Cincinnati, instructing its linebackers/special teams from 1997-98 and tutoring its defensive ends in 1996. (During that 1996 campaign, John Harbaugh was the Bearcats' assistant head coach.) A defensive assistant at the University of Notre Dame from 1994-95, Martindale coached on teams that played in the Fiesta Bowl (1994 season) and Orange Bowl (1995 season).
Martindale's coaching career began at his alma mater, Defiance (Ohio) College, where he served as secondary coach in 1986 and was defensive coordinator/secondary coach in 1987. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business education after playing linebacker at the school.
An All-State linebacker at Trotwood Madison (Trotwood, Ohio) HS, Martindale was born on May 19, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio. He and his wife, Laura, have a daughter (Cassie) and a son (Ty).
MARTINDALE COACHING BACKGROUND
Years
College/Pro Team
Position
1986
Defiance College
Secondary
1987
Defiance College
Defensive Coordinator/Secondary
1994-95
Notre Dame
Defensive Assistant
1996
University of Cincinnati
Defensive Ends
1997-98
University of Cincinnati
Linebackers/Special Teams
1999
Western Illinois
Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2001-02
Western Kentucky
Inside Linebackers/Special Teams
2003
Western Kentucky
Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers
2004-05
Oakland Raiders
Inside Linebackers
2006-08
Oakland Raiders
Linebackers
2009
Denver Broncos
Linebackers
2010
Denver Broncos
Defensive Coordinator
2012
Baltimore Ravens
Linebackers