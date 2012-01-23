Press Release - G Ben Grubbs Named To Pro Bowl

Baltimore Ravens G Ben Grubbs, who was originally selected as a first alternate to this year's Pro Bowl, has been elevated to the AFC's active roster for the NFL's annual All-Star game.

Grubbs and fellow Ravens G Marshal Yanda, who was earlier named to his first Pro Bowl for the 2011 campaign, will serve as starters on the conference's offensive line.

Grubbs was added to the roster after New England guards Logan Mankins and Brian Waters – the original starters – advanced to Super Bowl XLVI.

Grubbs earns the first Pro Bowl nod of his five-year NFL career, serving as a stabilizing force on the Ravens' offensive line. With his help, RB Ray Rice led the league with 2,068 yards from scrimmage and was second in rushing (1,364). Rice also finished with a Ravens' franchise-record 15 total touchdowns, including 12 rushing.