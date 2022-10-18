SociaLight: Ray Lewis' Son Scores First College Touchdown

Like father, like son.
His dad may be a Hall of Fame linebacker, but Rahsaan Lewis (yes, son of Ray) is making a name for himself on the other side of the ball. The Kentucky receiver had his first career touchdown catch in Kentucky's 27-17 win over Mississippi State.
Ray is a proud football dad, tweeting "First of many!" in celebration.
A senior who started at the University of Central Florida as a defensive back, Lewis also spent a year at Florida Atlantic University as a receiver before transferring to Kentucky. Lewis saw his most action of the season Saturday, totaling four receptions for 42 yards and a score.
Now this block to set up a teammate's score in the Citrus Bowl last season? That looks like a Lewis family move to me.
Meanwhile, dad Ray is still inspiring athletes worldwide. Professional footballer Rogelio Funes Mori tipped his hat to the legend, reenacting his famous celebration in his game for Liga MX.