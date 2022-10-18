Presented by

SociaLight: Ray Lewis' Son Scores First College Touchdown

Oct 18, 2022 at 03:58 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

101822-Lewis
Michael Clubb/AP Photos
Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson (44) brings down Kentucky wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis (19) during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Like father, like son.

His dad may be a Hall of Fame linebacker, but Rahsaan Lewis (yes, son of Ray) is making a name for himself on the other side of the ball. The Kentucky receiver had his first career touchdown catch in Kentucky's 27-17 win over Mississippi State.

Ray is a proud football dad, tweeting "First of many!" in celebration.

A senior who started at the University of Central Florida as a defensive back, Lewis also spent a year at Florida Atlantic University as a receiver before transferring to Kentucky. Lewis saw his most action of the season Saturday, totaling four receptions for 42 yards and a score.

Now this block to set up a teammate's score in the Citrus Bowl last season? That looks like a Lewis family move to me.

Meanwhile, dad Ray is still inspiring athletes worldwide. Professional footballer Rogelio Funes Mori tipped his hat to the legend, reenacting his famous celebration in his game for Liga MX.

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Brandon Copeland Raises $20K for Charity By Shaving Fan's Head

What started as a funny tweet from Ravens fan Blake Ramey turned into a major charity fundraiser.

news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Leaves Generous Tip Ochocinco Style

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey brightened someone's evening by leaving a hefty tip after a recent dinner.

news

SociaLight: Ravens Win Tattoo Guy Is Back

Nic Cullison has restarted his commitment to getting a tattoo commemorating every Ravens win.

news

SociaLight: Ohtani Wears Lamar Jackson Jersey on Road Trip

Dual threat game recognizes game, as pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani is apparently a fan of Lamar Jackson.

news

SociaLight: Chuck Clark Welcomes Second Daughter

Chuck Clark shared that in October, doctors had grown concerned about the baby's well-being.

news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Has Beef With 'Madden'

Marlon Humphrey joked that he's going to sue EA Sports after they showed Browns running back Nick Chubb trucking him in the trailer.

news

SociaLight: Ravens Show Off Their Fashion for Preakness

Check out Head Coach John Harbaugh, Eric DeCosta, Marlon Humphrey and others stepping out for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

news

SociaLight: 'You 8 Yet?' Lamar Jackson Is in the Restaurant Business Now

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson now owns a soul food restaurant and could expand after filing for a new trademark.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Loves Ambidextrous High School Quarterback

High school freshman Mikey Gow's video of him throwing with both hands has gone viral, and not only attracted some of the top college coaches around the country, but Lamar Jackson too.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wins First Golf Outing, Reaches Out to Tiger Woods for Tips

Lamar Jackson grinded out a win on the golf course, asked Tiger Woods for tips, and said he wants to keep playing.

news

SociaLight: Tyler Badie Made This Lacrosse Star a Ravens Fan

Before he focused on football, Ravens rookie running back Tyler Badie was receiving lacrosse scholarship offers from big-time local programs.

Find Tickets
Advertising