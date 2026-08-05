Late for Work: Media Reaction to Zay Flowers' Contract Extension

Media Reaction to Zay Flowers' Contract Extension
While some national pundits may continue to debate whether Zay Flowers is a "true" No. 1 wide receiver, the Ravens made it clear how they feel about him.
The team and Flowers agreed to a contract extension that is reportedly for four years, $140 million with $108 million guaranteed.
ESPN's Mina Kimes explained why Flowers is worth every penny to the Ravens.
"In 2026, I know we think of a No. 1 wide receiver as being that big-bodied X receiver," Kimes said, "but with the way offense has evolved, play-callers have gotten so good at finding ways to make guys like Flowers the focal point of the offense, using motion to get him free releases and space to operate in. And he's so shifty, so fast, the yards after the catch are there.
"So, I do think while he's not your 'stereotypical No. 1,' he is Baltimore's No. 1, and it makes sense that they paid him as such."
Here's a look at what else pundits said about the Ravens extending Flowers:
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec and Jonathan Jones: "Flowers has been extremely productive, averaging 13.2 yards per reception. He's been durable, having played all but one regular-season game in three years. He's considered one of the hardest workers on the team, and he has a strong rapport and friendship with Lamar Jackson, who backed the Ravens' drafting of Flowers in 2023. Flowers has provided a long-awaited counterargument to the Ravens' long-standing troubles drafting and developing wide receivers. The extension continues General Manager Eric DeCosta's efforts to lock in as many key Ravens as possible. Over the past year-plus, the Ravens have signed extensions with a litany of key players, including running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, tight end Mark Andrews, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, nose tackle Travis Jones and safety Kyle Hamilton."
Russell Street Report’s Darin McCann: "Flowers is not only the most consistent receiver on this roster, but also its most explosive, so his value is immense. Being buddies with the franchise quarterback is extra credit when you take into consideration the franchise is trying to get Lamar Jackson locked in long-term, as well. This is a smart signing that puts a stamp on Flowers as a cornerstone member of the franchise going forward, and he has shown the work ethic, talent and downright good-citizenship to make this an extension that exemplifies what the Ravens say they want to be."
Baltimore Beatdown’s Dustin Cox: "While Zay is not the prototypical 'No. 1' receiver you envision, he has been one of the more dangerous players at his position since entering the NFL. His shiftiness and ability to change direction on a dime are unmatched and his rapport with Lamar Jackson has led to many big plays down the field after the play initially breaks down. This is a deal that will look even better if Zay has the type of season many of us are imagining in Declan Doyle's offense this year."
Baltimore Beatdown’s Frank Platko: "Keeping Zay Flowers in Baltimore for the long term was an obvious and justified priority for the Ravens. Flowers has ascended in every season since being drafted in 2023. At just 25 years old, presumably his best football is still ahead of him too, especially in a new-look offense this upcoming season."
Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby: "His extension indicates that Baltimore wants its passing offense to be more than a complement to Lamar Jackson's mobility and Derrick Henry's power. Flowers gives Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle a movable playmaker capable of threatening defenses horizontally and vertically. The Ravens will always value physical football, defensive versatility and success at the line of scrimmage. Their investment in Flowers does not abandon those principles. It adds an explosive perimeter element capable of changing games without requiring a lengthy drive."
Henry Can Make History Again This Season
Henry enters his 11th season at No. 10 all-time in career rushing yards, No. 4 in career rushing touchdowns, and No. 1 in 200-yard-rushing games. He's also one of nine running backs to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.
"Good Morning Football"'s Kyle Brandt noted that Henry has an opportunity to add yet another accolade to his Hall of Fame resume this season: most rushing yards for a running back age 32 or older.
Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Walter Payton owns the record with 1,551 yards in his age 32 season in 1985. Henry has averaged 1,758 yards per season since turning 30.
"What's fun about Derrick Henry is that conventional restraints on the human body don't apply to him. He's different," Brandt said. "He is the guy who is what happens when perfect genetics meet perfect work ethic. It is very, very, very rare.
"It is supposed to fall apart for Derrick Henry. Eventually, even on the most beautiful, custom automobile that you put all this money in and has the huge engine, the wheels do fall off. That's what he is fighting against. This is not just football; this is science, this is biology."
Brandt also pointed out that Henry is the all-time leader in rushing yards per game in December and January.
"This is a Hall of Fame guy," Brandt said. One more year and he can be a first-ballot Hall of Fame guy. I am so excited … to see what he can do, not against tacklers, but against Father Time. Because this is that season, and if he has some massive season here for Baltimore at this age, I think he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer."
Jackson Lands in Tier 2 in Two Sets of Quarterback Rankings
Two more sets of quarterback rankings are out, and Jackson again was not given his proper due.
In both The Athletic’s and Sharp Football Analysis’ quarterback tiers, Jackson was placed in Tier 2. The Athletic's rankings were determined by voting by 50 NFL executives and coaches, while SFA's hierarchy is Sharp's opinion.
The same four quarterbacks made up Tier 1 on both lists: the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.
Jackson received 22 Tier 1 votes and 28 Tier 2 votes to come in at No. 5 overall in The Athletic's rankings. He was in Tier 1 last season.
"I'm not sure how much he wants to run and take hits anymore," an opposing coach said. "He can't be special without the threat of a run. I think he needs to be more active when he does run. It used to be he would go and outrun you. Now, he kind of goes, but he is not always moving with purpose."
An offensive coach who placed Jackson in Tier 1 said: "I feel good about him. He has a really good coach (Doyle) who has a lot to prove. Lamar took part in more of the offseason program. I think they will do the contract with him, and he will have a big year."
Sharp's first tier consisted of quarterbacks whose teams "win the Super Bowl because of you," while Tier 2 was for quarterbacks who "win playoff games because of you."
"I still don't know that I can stick him in 'winning the Super Bowl because of Lamar Jackson,'" Sharp said. "We just haven't seen him do that yet. It's been enough of a sample size. Solidly in Tier 2, though. Obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL."
It should be noted that Jackson has won the same number of Super Bowls as Allen and Burrow.
Jackson Is No. 2 in Ranking of Top 15 Players Under Most Pressure in 2026
Jackson was ranked high on another list. FOX Sports put Jackson at No. 2 in its ranking of the top 15 players under the most pressure in 2026.
"After a disappointing 2025, the Ravens opted to move on from longtime Head Coach John Harbaugh, and Jackson had a say in who replaced him," Eric Williams wrote. "Baltimore ultimately hired Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter to replace Harbaugh, and he brought in 29-year-old Declan Doyle from the Chicago Bears to be the team's offensive coordinator, which will undoubtedly bring a new approach to the Ravens. Now, it's up to Jackson to make it work."
Jackson's track record indicates that he will do more than just make it work. He won his first MVP in 2019 in Greg Roman's first season as his offensive coordinator, and his second MVP in 2023 in Todd Monken's first season as his offensive coordinator.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr Predicts Every Regular-Season Game, Has Ravens As AFC's No. 2 Seed
As Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr does annually, he predicted the outcome of every regular-season game. He had the Ravens going 11-6, winning the AFC North and earning the conference's No. 2 seed.
It's a slight dip from Orr's 2025 projection, which had the Ravens finishing 12-5 to earn the No. 1 seed.
"It's safe to say that, while I am cautious about buying in again, I believe Jesse Minter can raise the floor of this defense significantly," Orr wrote. "This, combined with the fact that it would be hard to imagine Baltimore having yet another season with this big of a starting field position discrepancy — Baltimore had one of the best offensive starting field positions in the NFL and one of the worst defensive — and as bad of a turnover margin (minus-3 a season ago).
"More of a question is how OC Declan Doyle takes to an every-down play-caller role, which I am optimistic about. Doyle was in Chicago last year, and while Caleb Williams's abstractness and Lamar Jackson's abstractness are different, it's good job training to learn that quarterbacks, especially this one, are not robots. As for the schedule itself … Baltimore's schedule looks quite favorable. The Ravens are only beating three projected playoff teams in this exercise and are still managing to reach 11 wins."
Orr had the Ravens starting 7-3 before dropping three games in four weeks, with the losses coming at Carolina, at Houston, and at Pittsburgh. He predicted the Ravens to end the season on a three-game winning streak, defeating AFC North rivals Cleveland at home, Cincinnati on the road, and Pittsburgh at home. Orr had the Houston Texans capturing the AFC's top seed with a 13-4 record.