Late for Work: Media Reaction to Zay Flowers' Contract Extension

Jackson Lands in Tier 2 in Two Sets of Quarterback Rankings

Two more sets of quarterback rankings are out, and Jackson again was not given his proper due.

In both The Athletic’s and Sharp Football Analysis’ quarterback tiers, Jackson was placed in Tier 2. The Athletic's rankings were determined by voting by 50 NFL executives and coaches, while SFA's hierarchy is Sharp's opinion.

The same four quarterbacks made up Tier 1 on both lists: the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

Jackson received 22 Tier 1 votes and 28 Tier 2 votes to come in at No. 5 overall in The Athletic's rankings. He was in Tier 1 last season.

"I'm not sure how much he wants to run and take hits anymore," an opposing coach said. "He can't be special without the threat of a run. I think he needs to be more active when he does run. It used to be he would go and outrun you. Now, he kind of goes, but he is not always moving with purpose."

An offensive coach who placed Jackson in Tier 1 said: "I feel good about him. He has a really good coach (Doyle) who has a lot to prove. Lamar took part in more of the offseason program. I think they will do the contract with him, and he will have a big year."

Sharp's first tier consisted of quarterbacks whose teams "win the Super Bowl because of you," while Tier 2 was for quarterbacks who "win playoff games because of you."

"I still don't know that I can stick him in 'winning the Super Bowl because of Lamar Jackson,'" Sharp said. "We just haven't seen him do that yet. It's been enough of a sample size. Solidly in Tier 2, though. Obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL."