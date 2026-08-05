Zay Flowers Enters 2026 Season With New Deal and Great Mindset

Jackson and Flowers Push Each Other

South Florida natives Jackson and Flowers often workout together during the offseason, and Flowers' motor is non-stop. He wants to train almost every day.

"His grind is out of this world," Jackson said about Flowers on a recent episode of “The Lounge” podcast. "I appreciate him working that hard."

The chemistry between Jackson and Flowers stretches beyond the gridiron. Many people wouldn't dare call the franchise quarterback at 5 a.m. waking him up for a workout. Flowers does so without hesitation. And when he gets to Jackson's house, he's not afraid to honk the horn.

"I was never scared to call him," Flowers said. "We're from the same area. We know how we work. He knows my family. The relationship extends beyond just me and him. It's a comfortable situation.

"It's like, c'mon bro, we've got to be great. The early bird gets the worm. That's why I'm blowing the horn at him, early. Beep, beep. If we want to be great, we've got to get up. Can't sit down."

If Flowers has his way, he will never play with another starting quarterback.