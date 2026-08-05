Zay Flowers Enters 2026 Season With New Deal and Great Mindset

Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley took Zay Flowers out to dinner Tuesday night and picked up the tab.
That was a nice gesture, considering Flowers had just agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Ravens, reportedly worth $140 million with $108 million guaranteed.
Flowers has enough money to dine anywhere and eat as much as he wants, but he's still hungry. It's hard to take success for granted when you grow up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. with nine brothers and four sisters like Flowers did.
Sharing the news about his contract with his family on a large group chat was one of the best moments of Flowers' life. Hearing the joy in their voices felt better than hearing the crowd cheering for him on Sundays.
"They're my biggest fans," Flowers said. "They see everything I do. They know everything I've been through. They're happy for me, because they think I deserve it."
The Ravens agree. And now, Flowers seems ready to take off like never before.
More Targets Could Equal Even More Production
Flowers will be Jackson's No. 1 target in new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's attack. Not only is Flowers coming off two straight Pro Bowl seasons, but he doesn't turn 26 years old until Sept. 11. He's never felt better physically or mentally, and he's entering the prime years of his career.
Imagine if Doyle and Jackson find ways to get the ball to Flowers more frequently, with more creativity. Flowers had a career-high 118 targets in 2025, but seventeen NFL players had more.
Many variables will dictate how much Flowers gets the ball in 2026, but Doyle isn't bashful about stating Flowers' importance in Baltimore's scheme as a receiver who can line up anywhere and be effective.
"He is really integral in what we are trying to do," Doyle said. "He has embraced all of the spots that we have put him in, and we are only continuing to grow there.
"You want to make sure that you are not too heavy in one area. At the same point in time, you want to make sure that your guys are touching it — the mouths that need to eat, you have to feed."
Stronger and Just As Fast
Flowers has an uncanny ability to accelerate and quickly change direction in close quarters. Those traits make him one of the league's most dangerous receivers after the catch.
"He gets from zero to 60 like this," Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said while snapping his fingers. "There's not many guys you can just match up with that."
Now, there's even more of Flowers to deal with. He has gained eight pounds since the end of last season, from 178 pounds to 186. He looks jacked, but still fleet – stronger and perhaps even tougher to bring down.
"I lifted a bit more, to be honest," Flowers said. "I told my trainer I wanted to gain a few more pounds. I put it on, then started running to get used to the weight."
Flowers has been criticized by some fans for zigzagging too much after making a catch. He'll never be as powerful as Derrick Henry, but Flowers indicates you might see him lower his shoulders a little bit more in 2026.
"Everybody gets mad at me when I am running sideways," Flowers said, smiling. "I can run through some more tackles."
Jackson and Flowers Push Each Other
South Florida natives Jackson and Flowers often workout together during the offseason, and Flowers' motor is non-stop. He wants to train almost every day.
"His grind is out of this world," Jackson said about Flowers on a recent episode of “The Lounge” podcast. "I appreciate him working that hard."
The chemistry between Jackson and Flowers stretches beyond the gridiron. Many people wouldn't dare call the franchise quarterback at 5 a.m. waking him up for a workout. Flowers does so without hesitation. And when he gets to Jackson's house, he's not afraid to honk the horn.
"I was never scared to call him," Flowers said. "We're from the same area. We know how we work. He knows my family. The relationship extends beyond just me and him. It's a comfortable situation.
"It's like, c'mon bro, we've got to be great. The early bird gets the worm. That's why I'm blowing the horn at him, early. Beep, beep. If we want to be great, we've got to get up. Can't sit down."
If Flowers has his way, he will never play with another starting quarterback.
"I would love for him to be my quarterback until I am done playing," Flowers said. "No matter whether it is 12 years or 13, it does not matter how long; I want him to be my quarterback, because to me, he is the best in the world."
Eyes on the Prize
With the ink on the contract dry, Flowers can focus his full attention on playing football. He has gone about his business the right way. He's a willing blocker as a receiver. He doesn't complain when passes don't come is way.
Flowers doesn't play for stats or self-promotion. He plays to win.
"I'm not a self-centered guy," Flowers said. "I'm not the only guy on the field. I'm not chasing things. If it's meant for me, it's going to come to me. That's how I play the game.
"I don't really pay attention to talk about whether I'm a No. 1 receiver or not. Everybody in the building thinks I am. If everybody in the building thinks I am, sounds good to me."
The main thing Flowers wants that he doesn't have is a Super Bowl ring. Even Flowers' new money can't buy that. But he enters with a new deal that leaves him feeling unburdened and ready to have his best season.
"I'm super excited. I can just go play now," Flowers said. "It is just like a rock lifted off your shoulders, and you could just be free and go play. It is something you don't have to worry about.
"We still have got to get a Super Bowl. Nothing changes. Nothing changes. I am still doing the same thing — five in the morning, getting in here and working every day."