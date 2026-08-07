Late for Work: How Many Future Hall of Famers Are on the Ravens' Roster?

How Many Future Hall of Famers Are on the Ravens' Roster?

There are three homegrown Ravens in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (left tackle Jonathan Ogden, middle linebacker Ray Lewis, and safety Ed Reed) and two who have been finalists and are likely to join them at some point (outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and guard Marshal Yanda).

Which players on the current roster – homegrown or not – have a realistic shot at earning a gold jacket?

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell identified candidates from all 32 teams and placed them into five categories based on how strong their Hall of Fame case is. Unsurprisingly, the two Ravens players Barnwell believes have already punched their ticket to Canton are quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

"As a two-time MVP, Jackson should have no trouble waltzing into the Hall of Fame as one of the league's most decorated players," Barnwell wrote. "He has been a full-time starter for only seven years, but remember that Terrell Davis made it into the Hall as a running back after what amounted to a four-year career as a starter, winning an MVP award along the way. Jackson hasn't had the sort of playoff success Davis enjoyed during his run with the Broncos, but that's the only hole you can poke in his résumé.

"Henry's peak wasn't quite as bright as Davis' four-year run atop the NFL, but you can make a pretty reasonable case that he was the best back in football over a six-year span between 2019 and 2024. King Henry averaged nearly 103 rushing yards per game over that span. The only other back within 25 yards of that total was Jonathan Taylor. Henry has rarely made a huge dent as a receiver, but his ability to sustain those Titans offenses on his own and consistently create big plays with his underappreciated acceleration is going to get him into the Hall."

Barnwell said safety Kyle Hamilton and inside linebacker Roquan Smith are both on a Hall of Fame path, especially Hamilton.

"Hamilton is in the middle of a three-year run as the best safety in the league, and given what new coach Jesse Minter did with Derwin James Jr. in Los Angeles, Hamilton might be able to reach even higher in 2026," Barnwell wrote. "The 25-year-old has a case as one of the most versatile players at any position in the NFL, full stop. Even in a league filled with incredible athletes, watching Hamilton play center field on one snap and take on offensive linemen to make a key tackle against the run on the next is a dizzying experience. Hamilton is making it to the Hall of Fame if he stays healthy."

Barnwell said defensive tackle Calais Campbell deserves to be enshrined, but he doesn't think the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro will get in.