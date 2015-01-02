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Ravens Activate Haloti Ngata, Arthur Brown Placed On Injured Reserve

Jan 02, 2015 at 05:39 AM
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Garrett Downing

Garrett Downing Sr. Director of Social Media

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The Ravens have activated defensive tackle Haloti Ngata to make him eligible to play in Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy, Ngata was placed back on the 53-man roster Friday afternoon. To make room for Ngata, the Ravens put second-year inside linebacker Arthur Brown (thigh) on season-ending injured reserve.

Brown is the 19th player to go on injured reserve this season for Baltimore, which is tied for the most since 2008.

Ngata's return gives the Ravens one of their top defenders back in the lineup, and he is motivated to have a big postseason after the suspension.

"I feel like I owe these guys," Ngata said of his teammates. "I'm going to do whatever I can do to help the team. I'm definitely just ready to get back out there again."

The transaction brings an end to a quiet season for Brown, who was the team's second-round pick last year. He played in just four games and was only used on special teams. He injured his hamstring covering a kick in last week's regular-season finale against Cleveland.

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