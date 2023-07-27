SociaLight: Kid Ravens Fan Is Staying Strong at Bills Training Camp

We know the Ravens Flock is everywhere, and that even extends to Bills territory.
The Panella family took in a Bills training camp practice this week, with all but one member of the family decked out in the hometown gear. A local reporter took notice of the loner in the group, curious why he wasn't showing team spirit.
Turns out, this kid is a legend and a big Ravens fan. Asked why he likes the Ravens instead of the Bills, he said, "We're just the best," and specifically named Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith as two of the team's many good players.
His dad, Sal, told the reporter that he let his children choose their own teams to root for and the youngest defected. He cleverly opted not to wear his Ravens gear to practice, however, because he still wanted some player autographs.
Hopefully the youngest Panella can make it to a Ravens practice to cheer on Jackson and Smith soon.