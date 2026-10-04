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Injuries Pile Up for Ravens With Multiple Players Ruled Out

Oct 04, 2026 at 03:39 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

TE Durham Smythe
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Durham Smythe

Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Raven forced to the sideline in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), tight end Durham Smythe (Achilles), and right guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) also suffered injuries and have been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

It's unclear when Humphrey suffered his injury, but it was during the first half. Humphrey is a defensive leader and starter who has made big plays early this season. He was replaced by Chidobe Awuzie.

Smythe was injured on an outside run for no gain by Derrick Henry. He crumpled trying to get to the sideline and was quickly taken to the locker room and ruled out.

Smythe is a key blocker who Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle brought with him as a free agent from Chicago. He had just one catch for four yards through the first four games but played 57% of the offensive snaps.

Vorhees stepped into the starting lineup this week at right guard and was ruled out in the third quarter. He also dealt with a foot injury last season that he played through.

Vorhees was called into action because the Ravens lost two centers, Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee), in in Brazil last week. They were both placed on injured reserve and rookie first-round guard Vega Ioane was thrust into the starting center spot.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury at the end of the first half and was deemed questionable to return. Beyond his injury, it appears that Ravens have more to worry about moving forward.

Baltimore already have rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (hand), cornerback T.J. Tampa (knee), center Danny Pinter (knee) and others on injured reserve. Lane and Tampa could return in the coming weeks.

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