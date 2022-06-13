Storylines to Watch at Ravens Minicamp

Baltimore has a superb starting tandem in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, but it remains to be seen how other roles at that position will play out. Peters is still working his back from last year's knee injury and didn't participate in voluntary OTAs, and even if he's ready Week 1, depth at cornerback is always key. Brandon Stephens is expected to play more corner than safety this season after a solid rookie season. Veteran Kyle Fuller could factor prominently into the mix as the No. 3 corner after being signed as a free agent. Both fourth-round rookies the Ravens drafted, Damarion Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis, looked aggressive and confident during OTAs. These mandatory workouts will be chance for corners to make a case.