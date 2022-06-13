Storylines to Watch at Ravens Minicamp

Jun 13, 2022 at 03:15 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061322-Minicamp-Story-Lines
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (7)

The Ravens will hold their mandatory minicamp Tuesday through Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. Here are key storylines to watch:

Lamar Jackson's Presence

Baltimore's franchise quarterback will be on the field after not participating in voluntary workouts. Lamar Jackson will have an opportunity to take snaps from rookie center Tyler Linderbaum for the first time, while establishing familiarity with rookie tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely. The young receiving corps has a lot on its shoulders, and quickly building chemistry with Jackson will be critical. Jackson time can also get up to speed with new wrinkles installed by Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman. When Jackson's in the building, the intensity level on both sides of the ball goes up, which should make for crisp workouts.

Young Wide Receivers in the Spotlight

Wide receivers Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace and other targets will get their latest opportunity to shine. The Jackson-to-Bateman combination will be key after the trade of former No. 1 wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to Arizona. But everyone in the wide receiver room, including undrafted rookies, will have an opportunity to make a statement while getting their last reps prior to training camp.

Left guard competition

There are four players with a legitimate chance to start at left guard – Ben Cleveland, Patrick Mekari, Tyre Phillips and Ben Powers, making this the most competitive battle on the offensive line. While a final decision doesn't need to be made this early, nobody in the mix wants to fall behind. It will be key for Cleveland and Phillips to stay healthy throughout the summer, because both have missed time during their young careers. Mekari has great value as a backup who can play anywhere on the offensive line, but he's proven and has the edge in experience.

No. 3 Tight End Competition

Rookies Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely are battling returning tight ends Josh Oliver and Tony Poljan for the role of No. 3 tight end. Mark Andrews is an All-Pro coming off a monster year and Nick Boyle feels good after a strong offseason recovering from his serious knee injury. However, the Ravens are looking for another tight end target to blossom.

Cornerback rotation

Baltimore has a superb starting tandem in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, but it remains to be seen how other roles at that position will play out. Peters is still working his back from last year's knee injury and didn't participate in voluntary OTAs, and even if he's ready Week 1, depth at cornerback is always key. Brandon Stephens is expected to play more corner than safety this season after a solid rookie season. Veteran Kyle Fuller could factor prominently into the mix as the No. 3 corner after being signed as a free agent. Both fourth-round rookies the Ravens drafted, Damarion Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis, looked aggressive and confident during OTAs. These mandatory workouts will be chance for corners to make a case.

Pass Rushers

Jaylon Ferguson is looking to blossom as a pass rusher in his contract year. Daelin Hayes played just one game as a rookie, but he clearly has potential and flashed into the backfield with a quick first step during OTAs. This is an important offseason for both outside linebackers. The Ravens haven't signed a veteran pass rusher yet, even if they do, it is uncertain when Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and second-round pick David Ojabo (Achilles) will be ready for action. Any edge rusher who generates pressure during minicamp will get the coaching staff's attention.

Running back rotation

Sixth-round pick Tyler Badie, Justice Hill and Mike Davis are among the backs fighting for reps behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards who both have yet to return from injury. The role of No. 3 back is wide open and the reps at minicamp will be used to help coaches make decisions.

