Dueling Ravens Seven-Round Mock Drafts

The predictions are in ink, as Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing take a stab at predicting all 11 Ravens 2026 draft picks.
As a reminder, this comes with ZERO insider knowledge from anyone in the Ravens front office or scouting department. We don't get any clues. This is just two guys making guesses.
Also, this does not include any trades. It's stick and pick.
Ryan Mink
Round 1, No. 14 – OG Vega Ioane, Penn State
The Ravens' biggest offensive weakness last season was in the trenches. Ioane immediately upgrades it, filling a need at guard and helping to offset the loss of center Tyler Linderbaum. Ioane is a mauling blocker with a nasty temperament, can get out into space, and is equally strong as a run and pass blocker (zero sacks allowed in 2025). In a draft class with questions about "star" power up top, taking a premier guard prospect (and arguably the draft's top offensive lineman) seems like a wise investment.
Ioane has been the most popular Ravens mock draft pick for good reason. The same was true last year for safety Malaki Starks. Sometimes it just makes too much sense.
Round 2, No. 45 – DT Caleb Banks, Florida
The Ravens have taken some shots on high-upside players in the second round, and Banks fits that mold. The tools are tantalizing at 6-foot-6, 327 pounds, and the tape shows flashes of highly disruptive play. The Ravens could use more of that after seeing what Nnamdi Madubuike's absence meant for their defensive front.
Injuries are what may push a first-round talent into Day 2. Banks missed much of his senior season with a foot injury, though he still fought to return for the final two games. He blew up the Combine but suffered another foot injury that will reportedly sideline him for part of this summer.
Round 3, No. 80 – TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
Delp didn't have big-time college production, with a career-high 284 receiving yards as a sophomore. Yet a look at the tape shows a well-balanced prospect who can stress defenses in a variety of ways. He's nimble for being nearly 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, running his 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds at Georgia's pro day, and is a good perimeter blocker.
Round 4, No. 115 – WR Skyler Bell, UConn
The Ravens need to add another receiver weapon for Lamar Jackson and Bell is an intriguing prospect. He had incredible production last season with 101 catches for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. No FBS receiver had more 100-yard games (seven). A dynamic yards-after-catch threat, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds at 6-foot, 192 pounds, solidifying his status as a top-notch athlete. Bell has a similar profile to Luther Burden III, who had a great rookie season with Declan Doyle's former Bears.
Round 5, No. 154 – EDGE Wesley Williams, Duke
The Ravens are always looking to feed the pipeline on the EDGE, and Williams is their kind of player. He has good size at 6-foot-3 ½ and 260 pounds and tallied 7.5 sacks in 2024. He's a gritty run defender with a strong motor and position versatility to rush from inside. Williams was a team captain who also shined on special teams (five career blocks). It doesn't hurt that he was coached by new Ravens Outside Linebackers Coach Harland Bower.
Round 5, No. 162 – TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
Raridon is a huge tight end at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds who is a strong in-line blocker and would be a good complement to Mark Andrews and Delp. Raridon helped spring first-round running back Jeremiyah Love on some of his longest runs. Raridon can go up to make contested catches and gets up to speed quickly. After overcoming two ACL tears, he has played in every game the past two seasons.
Round 5, No. 173 – CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston
McCutchin has good size at 6-foot-2, 191 pounds, and speed with a 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds. He's highly competitive, flying into the backfield to make stops. He didn't have any college interceptions, however. McCutchin is a high-energy player who is passionate about football and could contribute on special teams immediately.
Round 5, No. 174 – C Parker Brailsford, Alabama
Brailsford is an undersized center at just under 6-foot-2, but he's an explosive athlete who is excellent as a pull blocker, making him a strong fit for more outside zone-heavy schemes like the Ravens could use more of in their new offense. Voted a team captain at Alabama, he also previously played with Ravens right tackle Roger Rosengarten at Washington. While Brailsford is shorter than some teams may like, he has significantly longer arms (32 inches) than Iowa's Logan Jones. The Ravens, who have signed a couple of veteran centers already, found an eventual starting center out of Alabama with Bradley Bozeman and could do so again with Brailsford.
Round 6, No. 211 – P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
The top punter in this year's draft could replace Jordan Stout, who left for New York in free agency. Eckley doesn't have Stout's massive hang time but was a highly effective punter who led the FBS with 48.5 yards per punt last season. He's also superb at landing shorter punts inside the 10-yard line and carries himself with some swagger.
Round 7, No. 250 – QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech
King is a tough dual-threat quarterback who could serve as the No. 3 this year and potentially take over as a long-term backup behind Jackson. Arkansas' Taylor Green would be another intriguing player, but he's likely going to go earlier on Day 3 when the Ravens have more pressing needs. King completed 70% of his passes for nearly 3,000 yards last season while also rushing for 953 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Round 7, No. 253 – RB Roman Hemby, Indiana
The Maryland native transferred to Indiana before last season and led the national champions with 1,120 rushing yards in a backfield split with Kaelon Black. Hemby is a tough runner who also offers some versatility as a pass catcher. His experience as a kick returner also adds value that could allow him to stick as a No. 3 running back.
Garrett Downing
Round 1, No. 14 – TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
The Oregon tight end is one of the most athletic players in this draft class and would bring a rare skill set with him to Baltimore. He ran the 40 in 4.39 seconds and has a 43.5-inch vertical jump. Sadiq has drawn comparisons to former 49ers tight end Vernon Davis when Davis was entering the draft, and Sadiq is in a class of his own when it comes to testing ability. He was a finalist for the Mackey Award last year and finished the season with 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He would give the Ravens another dynamic offensive weapon, and ESPN's Mel Kiper said other teams in the AFC North certainly wouldn't be happy to have Sadiq end up in Baltimore.
Round 2, No. 45 – G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
The Ravens want to upgrade their offensive line and Rutledge is an ideal second-round candidate. A proven right guard in the college game, Rutledge would bring a physical blocking style with him to Baltimore. He can pave the way as an imposing blocker and get to the second level in a West Coast blocking scheme. He may be the best interior run blocker in this draft class and would come to Baltimore with a chance to win the starting job out of the gate.
Round 3: No. 80 – DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
The Ravens are looking to add to the defensive front, and defensive end is an under-the-radar spot they could look to address. They've leaned on veteran Brent Urban the last few years, but could look to restock that spot in the draft. Dennis-Sutton is a tough run defender who can also bring pass-rush ability (17 sacks over the last two seasons). He also could be a nice weapon on special teams, as his three blocked field goals last year were the most in college football.
Round 4, No. 115 – C Logan Jones, Iowa
The Ravens are looking to replace Tyler Linderbaum after his free-agency departure, and who better for the job than the player who also replaced him in college? Jones was a four-year starter at Iowa after Linderbaum moved to the NFL in 2022, and over that time, he developed into the best center in the county. Jones was a first-team All-American and won the Rimington Award last year as the nation's top center. He could follow Linderbaum's path as his eventual replacement in Baltimore.
Round 5, No. 154 – WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
A tall (6-foot-4) red-zone target with good speed, Lane would be an intriguing addition to the receiver room. He had 16 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and his size makes him a matchup problem in that part of the field. Lane can win contested catch situations and has the hands to come down with 50-50 balls in traffic.
Round 5: No. 162 – RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
Keaton Mitchell departed in free agency this offseason, leaving the Ravens needing to replace his speed in the offense. Claiborne has that potential. He's one of the fastest players in this draft and posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.37 seconds at the combine. He had 907 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season and also has experience as a kick returner.
Round 5, No. 173 – OLB Logan Fano, Utah
There has been plenty of chatter about the Ravens taking Spencer Fano at pick No. 14. I have the Ravens going a different direction in the first round but then getting his brother, Logan, in the fifth round. Fano had 44 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks last season as a team captain for Utah. Both Fano brothers are slated to get selected in this draft, and Logan has the makeup to develop into a quality NFL player.
Round 5: No. 174 – TE Marlin Klein, Michigan
Klein is a tough in-line blocker whose game is still ascending. The German-born prospect made just 12 starts in college, but showed the potential to develop into a solid blocking tight end at the NFL level. A team captain last season, Klein had 24 catches and 248 receiving yards.
Round 6: No. 211 – P Cole Maynard, Western Kentucky
The Ravens are in the market for a punter after Jordan Stout left in free agency, and Maynard fits the bill. He averaged 48.4 yards per attempt last season, second-best in FBS. He also had 15 punts downed inside the 20, and his longest punt of the season was 71 yards. He also has NFL bloodlines, as his father, Brad, was an All-Pro punter for the Chicago Bears.
Round 7, No. 250 – DT Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech
The South Africa native had a breakout season last year at Georgia Tech after previously having a minor role in three seasons at Penn State. He didn't get an invite to the Combine but put on a show at Georgia Tech's pro day, where he put rare numbers for a defensive lineman, and likely caught the attention of NFL teams.
Round 7: No. 253 – CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
The Ravens are always looking to restock at the cornerback position and Demmings was a quality press corner in college. He also had good ball production, coming up with six interceptions over the last two seasons. A developmental prospect with strong production, movement ability, and transferable skills to special teams, Demmings could be a good fit on Day 3.