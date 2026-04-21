Dueling Ravens Seven-Round Mock Drafts

Round 1, No. 14 – TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

The Oregon tight end is one of the most athletic players in this draft class and would bring a rare skill set with him to Baltimore. He ran the 40 in 4.39 seconds and has a 43.5-inch vertical jump. Sadiq has drawn comparisons to former 49ers tight end Vernon Davis when Davis was entering the draft, and Sadiq is in a class of his own when it comes to testing ability. He was a finalist for the Mackey Award last year and finished the season with 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He would give the Ravens another dynamic offensive weapon, and ESPN's Mel Kiper said other teams in the AFC North certainly wouldn't be happy to have Sadiq end up in Baltimore.