Roger Rosengarten Aims to Enter the Elite Right Tackle Ranks

Pro Football Focus graded Rosengarten as the No. 12 right tackle in the NFL last year and No. 4 among right tackles in the AFC. While Rosengarten acknowledges that Baltimore's offensive line play as a whole wasn't up to snuff in 2025, he made improvements across the board individually.

His PFF pass blocking grade went from 69.2 as a rookie to 73.4 in Year 2, as he gave up 10 fewer pressures and one fewer sack. His run blocking grade jumped from 60.4 to 74.8, and he feels poised to continue making his biggest strides in that area this season.

Rosengarten still looked back on what he could have done better last season, but with a new coaching staff, scheme, and players around him, it's a new chapter for the Ravens' offensive line and himself.

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle and Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford have installed a fresh offense with more emphasis on the outside zone running scheme. Mobility is one of Rosengarten's strengths, and he will likely be on the move more this season than his previous two years.

"Me and a lot of guys are starting from a clean slate, from the ground up," Rosengarten said.