Secondary Reacts To Getting Toasted By Chargers' Philip Rivers

"Give credit to the Chargers and especially Philip Rivers," Head Coach John Harbaugh said to start his press conference. "I thought he did a good job, obviously. He's a great quarterback, and in the end, that was the difference."

Rivers threw for 120 yards on the Chargers' final two drives alone, both ending in touchdowns. His 1-yard score to wide receiver Eddie Royal proved to be the game winner. The Chargers threw on every down of both drives.

The Ravens, who are playing without top cornerback Jimmy Smith for the fourth straight game, have given up a lot of passing yards and touchdowns since he went down. They have also been missing cornerback Asa Jackson (toe).

Baltimore surrendered 340 passing yards and six touchdowns to the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger the week after Smith went down. The Ravens then shook up the secondary by adding Gorrer and inserting Anthony Levine at starter, which was enough to contain Titans rookie Zach Mettenberger.

But the unit has struggled the past two weeks against two more Pro Bowl quarterbacks.

The Saints' Drew Brees posted 420 passing yards and three scores. Now Rivers joined the bunch with a big day. The 383 passing yards are a season-high for Rivers. He hadn't tossed for that much yardage since Nov. 24, 2013.

"We just didn't make the plays that we were supposed to make at the end of the day," Gorrer said.