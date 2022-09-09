SociaLight: Ohtani Wears Lamar Jackson Jersey on Road Trip

Dual threat game recognizes game. The Los Angeles Angels did an NFL jersey theme for their latest road trip to celebrate Week 1 of the NFL season and superstar MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani chose to rep Ravens MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.
There was a lot of Rams representation for the local tie, but social media loved seeing "Shotime" rep "Lamarvelous."
NFL Network's Michael Robinson has even compared the two superstars before, saying he thinks Jackson has what it takes to also be a two-way player.