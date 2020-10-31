SociaLight: Anthony Levine Sr. Votes for the First Time 

A huge part of the Ravens' efforts in the community and around social justice this year have centered on voting. With it being an election year, the players identified voter registration as one of their actionable items in the plan they released in August after the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Encouraging others to vote started within the organization itself. Anthony Levine Sr., who his teammates affectionally call "Co-Cap," is a prime example of that. Levine became a first-time voter this week and shared his experience at the polls.
"I encourage everybody to go vote! Let your voice be heard!"
"Vote for the interest of the people, not just your best interest," he said.
The NFL and NFLPA also announced this week an awesome statistic that now 90 percent of active players are registered to vote.
Athletes have the power to use their platforms to enact change and voting is a great place to start. Just ask safety Chuck Clark.
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown rocked a "Vote" T-shirt in a recent media availability session.
I've voted. Have you?