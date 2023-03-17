SociaLight: J.K. Dobbins Becomes an Atlas FC Mexican Soccer Fan

J.K. "El Toro" Dobbins está en Guadalajara!
Translation: running back J.K. Dobbins' love for Spanish has taken the next step as he's fully immersed himself in Mexican soccer culture.
This season, Dobbins would often mix in Spanish in his press conferences and earned himself the nickname "El Toro."
Now that it's the offseason, the running back is squeezing in some travel and Mexico was first on the list.
Mexican professional football club Atlas FC invited the running back to visit their facility and hooked him up with a personalized kit.
A match made in heaven.
¡Impresionante!