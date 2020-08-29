Presented by

SociaLight: Marshal Yanda's Transformation Is Incredible

Aug 29, 2020 at 09:00 AM
After 13 seasons with the franchise, Ravens fans know and love Marshal Yanda quite well. Despite being an offensive lineman, a typically less buzzworthy position, Yanda's Hall of Fame-caliber career earned him love and recognition from fans and media alike.

A few months into retirement, you would think he'd still have a difficult time being in public without being recognized. Well, you would be wrong. With a transformation like this, I'm not sure I'd know him if he walked right up to me.

At his retirement press conference in March, just two months after his last NFL season, Marshal announced that he'd already lost 45 pounds.

In May, that number jumped to 62 pounds!

He might have a post-playing career as a weight-loss coach.

