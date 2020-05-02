SociaLight: Matthew Judon Welcomes Rookies With the Important Questions

There are Wonderlic scores, Combine performances and college stats, but the elusive factor in the draft process that teams are always trying to nail down? "Team fit."
You've heard analysts and GMs say, "Oh, [insert player name] will be a great fit in the locker room." If you're anything like me, you might wonder, how can they be so sure? Matthew Judon is here to help.
Playing ability comes first always, but after that? Are you a gamer? And, what gaming system? Wrong answers will be shamed.
Sounds like Patrick Queen passed the test.
J.K. Dobbins too.
Rookies, just a word of advice though, don't challenge Hollywood in Madden.