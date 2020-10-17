SociaLight: Meet the Monstars

First, there was the Wolfpack. Now there's another dominant trio on the Ravens squad, and this one is slightly more physically intimidating.
The Ravens added the a pair of defensive ends, Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, in the offseason to beef up their defensive line and stuff the run alongside the returning Brandon Williams.
Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale is so delighted with the new additions that he dubbed the trio "The Monstars", named after the "Space Jam" alien villain basketball players.
Brandon nicknamed his new teammates the "Twin Towers." Those two make everyone else on the field look small!
Whatever you call them, there are two guarantees. One: opposing offenses don't want to see them across the line of scrimmage. Two: Brandon will be having fun.