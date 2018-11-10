SociaLight: Ravens Meets Fortnite & Bye Week Adventures

If you're a gamer, you may be spending the bye week catching up on all your favorite games. If Fortnite is your style, you can now rep your Ravens in the game.
You can customize up to eight Ravens outfits, get football-themed tools and more. Happy gaming!
The best way to celebrate a bye week? A birthday! Happy Birthday, Michael.
Pierce also headed out to Los Angeles to take in a game watching the King.
Many Ravens players use the time off to head back to their alma maters and catch games.
Pat Ricard headed home to Massachusetts, but teammate Bam Bradley wanted to make sure his food reviews would continue.
Brandon Carr used his downtime to check in on his Carr Cares Reading Buddies program at a local elementary and middle school.
Anthony Levine also headed to school to hang with his son for lunch. There is nothing better than having your dad come eat lunch with you!
De'Lance Turner checked out the NFLPA offices.
It's also Salute to Service week for the NFL, so for every retweet of #SalutetoService, the NFL will donate $5 to its military non-profit partners. On Veterans Day, that amount will jump to $25 per tweet.
Thank you to all those who have served, we are grateful for your service.