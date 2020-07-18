Presented by

SociaLight: Ravens Point Out 'Madden 21' Snubs

RB Mark Ingram II

This week has been all about "Madden 21" as EA Sports revealed its full list of ratings for this year's game. The franchise broke the mold this year with unique covers featuring Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

However, Jackson was not satisfied with his resulting rating. A 94 does seem a bit low for the cover star!

Calais Campbell was the top-ranked Raven, so he can't complain.

Mark Ingram II is definitely complaining. The running back feels the game is sleeping on his "recep-back" skills.

Madden, I'd like to submit the following clips for a ratings review.

The man has a point!

For rookies, the thrill of appearing in the game for the first time can be dulled by some lackluster ratings. You must earn it in the league!

Now, here is where things get crazy. The Ravens have one of (if not the) best cornerback duos in the league.

But in Madden? Not so much.

However, Marlon comes in at number four on the Ravens' top 5 rated players.

Can't wait to see how many Ravens' scores get bumped up as the season gets going. If you're Miles Boykin, you're just glad mom's still footing the bill!

