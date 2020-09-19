SociaLight: Robert Griffin III's Daily Life Lessons

When he's done playing in the NFL, Robert Griffin III has a second career lined up as a motivational speaker. The quarterback definitely has the story for it.

The Heisman-winning former first-round draft pick spent the 2017 season without a job, and many declared his career over. He reignited his career with the Ravens, eventually earning the No. 2 job behind Lamar Jackson, and Griffin is confident he will be a starting quarterback in the league again. In the meantime, he channels this positive energy on social media and is quite the uplifting follow.