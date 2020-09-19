Presented by

SociaLight: Robert Griffin III's Daily Life Lessons

Sep 19, 2020
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

091920_SociaLight

When he's done playing in the NFL, Robert Griffin III has a second career lined up as a motivational speaker. The quarterback definitely has the story for it.

The Heisman-winning former first-round draft pick spent the 2017 season without a job, and many declared his career over. He reignited his career with the Ravens, eventually earning the No. 2 job behind Lamar Jackson, and Griffin is confident he will be a starting quarterback in the league again. In the meantime, he channels this positive energy on social media and is quite the uplifting follow.

Every morning, RGIII tweets out gems (and posts on his Instagram Story) that set the mood for the day.

The tweets might serve as reminders to himself of his own potential, but can be applied to anyone's daily life.

This one, in particular, spoke to me. What a great lesson that everyone must learn in their own life.

Sometimes, the quarterback reminds us, the best thing to say is nothing.

So, if you're not following him already, give him a follow! We could all use a little more positivity on social media these days.

