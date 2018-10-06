SociaLight: These Ain't the Same Ravens Goes Viral 

These ain't the same Ravens! Though Eric Weddle has long been known for his postgame victory ice cream, his postgame press conferences have been taking the internet by storm this season.
He is certainly enthusiastic.
Fans have even adopted his new phrase.
Don't think he'd forget that hard-earned ice cream though.
Tim Williams' postgame celebration was one of gratitude.
Perhaps the only thing better than celebrating a win with ice cream is celebrating a win with apple cider donuts and this pair!
Tim White posted about his first regular-season NFL reception.
It wouldn't be a week of college football if there weren't some Raven-on- Raven smack talk. With the Oklahoma-Texas Red River Rivalry on Saturday, guys in the locker room are getting fired up.
This week, Terrell Suggs weighed in on a very important topic, the Pixar movie "WALL-E."
Stanley Jean-Baptiste's daughter and Jacoby Jones are all of us when the weekend ends.