 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

SociaLight: These Ain't the Same Ravens Goes Viral 

Oct 06, 2018 at 09:00 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Cherigo

Social Media Manager/Digital Host

100618_SociaLight

These ain't the same Ravens! Though Eric Weddle has long been known for his postgame victory ice cream, his postgame press conferences have been taking the internet by storm this season.

He is certainly enthusiastic.

Fans have even adopted his new phrase.

Don't think he'd forget that hard-earned ice cream though.

Tim Williams' postgame celebration was one of gratitude.

Perhaps the only thing better than celebrating a win with ice cream is celebrating a win with apple cider donuts and this pair!

Tim White posted about his first regular-season NFL reception.

It wouldn't be a week of college football if there weren't some Raven-on- Raven smack talk. With the Oklahoma-Texas Red River Rivalry on Saturday, guys in the locker room are getting fired up.

This week, Terrell Suggs weighed in on a very important topic, the Pixar movie "WALL-E."

Stanley Jean-Baptiste's daughter and Jacoby Jones are all of us when the weekend ends.

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Ravens Fan Goes Viral for Looking Like Martin Luther King Jr.

Wardell Roberts is a lifelong Ravens fan who blew up after being shown on TV during Saturday's game.
news

John Harbaugh Celebrates His Brother's National Championship With Michigan

Head Coach John Harbaugh traveled to Houston to support his brother, Jim, and the Michigan Wolverines in the college football National Championship.
news

SociaLight: Patrick Queen Shoots His Shot With Dua Lipa

Ravens LB Patrick Queen is hoping to spark the next Travis-Taylor-like romance with singer Dua Lipa.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wants the Damn Rug 😂

A Ravens fan came to Baltimore's Week 9 matchup with a unique gift for the franchise quarterback.
news

SociaLight: Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith Plan Matching Cowboy Outfits

The inside linebacker duo will debut their Halloween costumes Sunday when they face the Arizona Cardinals.
news

SociaLight: Lil Wayne 'Weezy F Baby and the F is for Fly Like a Raven'

Rapper Lil Wayne took note of the Ravens' filling in the blank to his iconic lyrics. 
news

John Simpson Had to Take Other Transportation to Cincy After Son's Birth

Left guard John Simpson had two big life events in one week: the birth of his first child and a divisional win against the Bengals.
news

Roquan Smith Has Brought Connect 4 Battles to Ravens

Roquan Smith's competitive nature doesn't just come out on the football field, but also in playing table games.
news

Justin Tucker, Ray Lewis 'Audition' to Join 'Manningcast'

Ravens legend Ray Lewis and kicker Justin Tucker auditioned to be the third host in Peyton and Eli Manning's "Manningcast."
news

SociaLight: Kid Ravens Fan Is Staying Strong at Bills Training Camp

A young Ravens fan stood out amongst his Buffalo Bills-loving family at the team's training camp practice.
news

SociaLight: Watch Kids Freak Out After High-Fiving Lamar Jackson

A group of kids from the RISE youth football program couldn't believe they got a high-five from Lamar Jackson.
news

SociaLight: Drake Brings 'My Quarterback' Lamar Jackson on Stage 

Drake's It's All A Blur tour rolled through D.C. and the longtime Lamar Jackson fan had to show love to "my quarterback."
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising