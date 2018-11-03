 Skip to main content
SociaLight: Which Raven's Family Won Halloween?

Nov 03, 2018 at 09:00 AM
Cassie Cherigo

As promised, this week we're recapping all things Ravens Halloween and the squad did not disappoint. 

For the Griffins', the glow up was real.

Seriously, these suits are epic. Robert, where can I get one?

Matthew Judon's family is Incredible. "Honey, where is my super suit?"

Halloween 2018............and we won.

I like Matt Skura's daughter's costume a latte.

Even Ray Lewis got in on the Halloween fun.

Happy Halloween! 💪🏿

One of the scariest players for opposing offenses indeed.

Jordan Lasley went the creepy route, dressing up his son Jerzey as Chucky.

The Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders got in on the fun at their practice this week with so many great costumes! I'm dying to know what the white animal on the bottom right is.

The Ravens Flock never disappoints, and Halloween was no exception. We loved these fun Ravens costumes!

Not a Ravens costume, but this pregnant woman won Twitter this week by dressing up as the Cleveland Browns' offensive-line coach, Bob Wylie. Wylie stole the show on HBO's "Hard Knocks," featuring the Browns, this season.

For reference:

Next year, we can all hang at Marlon Humphrey's house. Don't forget to send that invite our way.

