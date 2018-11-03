SociaLight: Which Raven's Family Won Halloween?

As promised, this week we're recapping all things Ravens Halloween and the squad did not disappoint.
For the Griffins', the glow up was real.
Seriously, these suits are epic. Robert, where can I get one?
Matthew Judon's family is Incredible. "Honey, where is my super suit?"
I like Matt Skura's daughter's costume a latte.
Even Ray Lewis got in on the Halloween fun.
One of the scariest players for opposing offenses indeed.
Jordan Lasley went the creepy route, dressing up his son Jerzey as Chucky.
The Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders got in on the fun at their practice this week with so many great costumes! I'm dying to know what the white animal on the bottom right is.
The Ravens Flock never disappoints, and Halloween was no exception. We loved these fun Ravens costumes!
Not a Ravens costume, but this pregnant woman won Twitter this week by dressing up as the Cleveland Browns' offensive-line coach, Bob Wylie. Wylie stole the show on HBO's "Hard Knocks," featuring the Browns, this season.
For reference:
Next year, we can all hang at Marlon Humphrey's house. Don't forget to send that invite our way.