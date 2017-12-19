Three Ravens Selected For 2018 Pro Bowl: Terrell Suggs, Eric Weddle, C.J. Mosley

It's Suggs' seventh selection in his 15 seasons, but first since 2013. At age 35, Suggs has had one of the best seasons of his career, posting 43 tackles, 11 sacks and four forced fumbles. He's three sacks shy of tying a career-high he set in 2011, when he was named the NFL's Defensive Most Valuable Player.

"I'm speechless. Every time you make it, it's like making it for the first time all over again. It's a really great feeling," Suggs stated. "I want to thank all the fans who voted, and I thank my coaches and teammates, as they all have a high expectation for me. I also thank the organization for believing in a 15-year vet."

Before the Pro Bowl rosters were made public, Suggs was asked by reporters about how much it would mean to him to make the team.

"It would be huge," Suggs said. "It would show I still get some respect in this league. It would show I still can play."

Suggs' seventh invitation ranks as the fourth-most in Ravens franchise history: linebacker Ray Lewis (13), Ogden (11) and safety Ed Reed (nine).

It also helps build Suggs' already strong case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Suggs' 125.5 sacks are tied for the 17th-most of all-time and he's tied for the third-most among active players, only trailing Carolina's Julius Peppers (153.5).

"He's amazing. You expect something different every time you turn on the film. Years go by, and nothing changes. He's a rare talent. First-ballot Hall of Famer," said Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, who was Suggs' defensive coordinator in 2011.