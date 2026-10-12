Transcript: Press Conference (10/12/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "It's good to see you guys again. Again, I am proud of our team – to win a game like that on the road under the circumstances, missing [the] guys that [we] were missing. Again, I said it last time, nobody cares in the league who you have, who you do not have [or] what the circumstances are. It is a week-to-week league, and it is about the teams that can, especially early in the season, overcome things and still find ways to win games. [I am] just proud of our team in that regard. Then, I look forward to a really good divisional matchup this week. [It's] the first one of the season on the road in Cleveland. [It's a] team we have a lot of respect for [and a] coaching staff we have a lot of respect for. So, [I will] open it up for questions."

When you are kind of looking at the comeback with the last two offensive drives and then the interception, does anything kind of, in reflecting back to it now that you have time, anything kind of stand out to you? (Jamison Hensley) "I think just like the poise of our team that whole game. When you have an unfortunate play early in the game with the turnover that they [the Falcons] ended up scoring a touchdown. It was the first time I felt like that something really drastic happens, and there was no – [there was] zero panic. I am over there talking to the defense about a couple things, and the other team scores on defense, and [there's] no panic. [There were] no comments under the breath or [anything] like that, just like, 'Hey, we have each other's back. It is still way early in the game, and there is plenty of time to overcome.' So, I think it started then, and then I think as you get later in the game, you are in some must-stop situations defensively. [I would have] liked to have played a few of those things better, but to hold them to field goals when you really absolutely have to... And then offensively, to be able to answer with the game-tying drive [and] use the clock really well, [we were] never really in a hurry because of the time and because of our timeout situation. Then to be able to get down there, get a two-point play, play defense, defending a couple different situations there at the end of the game in regulation, and then of course the offense's drive in overtime was a thing of beauty, I would say. I think that is like the 'Derrick Henry effect,' of wearing teams down and sticking to a running game with a guy like him and an offensive line. I think my favorite play is [with] Derrick [Henry]; there is a run where he starts to get tackled, maybe two or three yards short of the first down, and our entire offensive line is pushing the pile 6 or 7 more yards down the field. I think that is just a really cool picture of what we are trying to be, how we are trying to have each other's back and play team ball. I think it was just like the poise and the no-panic of the team."

We saw the video from the postgame locker room of S Kyle Hamilton talking about how maybe in the past, that may be a game that they lose. I know you would like to win probably a little more comfortably than that, but do you feel like winning a game like that can kind of maybe change the mindset of the team when they are in similar spots that they did not get to succeed in in the past? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, and I do not really love to think about the things that have happened before. We lost a game like that in Week 2 with this team, so I think that is the fresh memory. Since then, we have really had three games where, obviously in Rio, the ending there I think gave our guys confidence that we could win a game like that. Even the next week, where we had to overcome some things in the second half to be in a position where you are having to recover an onside kick, and then obviously this game. So, confidence is gained by going through things and going through things together, and I do not know if we would have the results of the last three weeks if the Saints game did not happen. I think there are always ways you can take losses like that. You can learn from them and really try to improve, get better, look at the things that you did well and build on things. I think we did that after that game. So again, [with] this particular team, to be able to do that, I think is definitely a major benefit to the psyche, the confidence and the belief that we can win games like that in the fourth quarter."

Do you have a better idea of where QB Lamar Jackson is at and whether he might be on the practice field Wednesday? (Jeff Zrebiec) "[Lamar Jackson] is definitely doing better. [For] Wednesday, I am not sure about exactly how that practice will look, but again, to Lamar's credit, he is doing everything he can to get back out there. I thought he was awesome [on Sunday]. There are a lot of cool pictures and clips of him on the sideline in between series talking to 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] and hyping guys up. What a wonderful teammate and leader that he is, even when he was not playing. So, I am very, very proud of Lamar for handling himself like that, and again he is doing everything he can. I think we will know more definitely by the middle of the week."

You said that no locker room has more trust in a backup quarterback than this locker room. Beyond what you had already seen from QB Tyler Huntley in the past and in film, how much did the locker room's reaction to him kind of shape how you perceive 'Snoop'? (Giana Han) "There has been a sense from the players since I got back here that they just love this guy. There are always a few OTA practices and things like that where [Tyler Huntley] is running the show, and he is running the operation, and nobody bats an eye. Nobody thinks twice. I do think [that] he and Lamar [Jackson]'s relationship helps that, because they obviously spend a lot of time together, and they have a really good relationship. The team sees that and they feel that – we just have confidence in him. They are their own players, and they play their own style, but they both have that pretty cool, calm, collected demeanor that translates well, to me, to teammates when you know the guy is going to go in there and be poised and be cool. He got better as the game went on and as the moments got bigger. [It was] pretty cool to see."

Are you able to put in perspective just how impressive what OL Vega Ioane has been able to do the last two games, especially this game, on the road in a primetime environment, to be able to handle everything really well? (Garrett Downing) "I mean, it is remarkable, I would say. [Vega Ioane was] drafted to play interior offensive line [and] play guard. [He was] thrust into the starting lineup right away. I mean, we obviously drafted him to play. [He] had a great offseason and really probably was not thinking anything about center until halfway through training camp, I think, when we were up in Minnesota. Unfortunately, what happened to Danny [Pinter] shifted him a little bit to at least maybe start to look at that position, just in case. [Then], a just-in-case situation in a game where you lose the other two, for him to be able to do what he has done, play the way that he has played, [it is] pretty remarkable, I would say. I do not know who votes for Rookie of the Year and all that stuff, and it is really, really early in the season, but he is a very impactful rookie for our team that has done things that I do not know that any rookies have ever done. Having to play those two positions [and] get shifted over to center in a game where you have to go on a drive to try to win the game, then to play the way that he has played in these big moments, [it is] pretty cool to see."

On the downside, the Atlanta Falcons converted nine third downs yesterday. What were some of the issues you guys were dealing with on third down? (Cordell Woodland) "It is really unfortunate to me, because I thought we definitely played our best game of normal down, first- and second-down defense, against a really challenging running game and offense. I thought we dominated first and second down. We ended up in so many advantageous, or what should be advantageous, third-down opportunities. I would say, it is a combination of a lot of things. It is, calls where [we are] reacting to what happened on plays before. [It is] a little bit of miscommunication, a little bit of misexecution, hearing a call differently than what the call was. [There was a] couple little things like that. But, I told the defensive staff [that] I have felt the defense improving the last couple weeks in practice and just our style of play. We played a style of defense that we are capable of playing. We played really physical. We stopped the run, oftentimes with two high safeties. So, I was really proud and happy of the way the front and the run defense was, and even [with] the normal-down passing defense to hopefully chase improvement in an area where you should be able to improve as a third-and-long situation. We will look at what we are doing, first of all with me and the staff. We will look at what we are trying to ask our guys to do. That is certainly going to be a major focal point. I thought the quarterback made some nice plays. There were times where we had pressure, and he made nice plays. There were times where we kind of screwed up a couple things in man coverage. Again, I give those guys credit, but those are areas that we can definitely improve in and focus on. It is exciting to me to have things like that that you can focus on, while you are able to get the results that you want."

How would you describe the value of RB Justice Hill and what he brings? With him missing time last year, I thought it kind of hurt the team, but you had him and RB Derrick Henry on the field last night a couple times together and Justice broke one. What does he bring to the team? (Keith Mills) "[Justice Hill] is another guy that I think just the locker room has a lot of confidence in. He has made a lot of plays over his time here. He has also overcome adversity. He has gone through various injuries and missed time at different times. The guys have a lot of respect for him and how he operates. Then, he is a really good player. He can go in and spell Derrick on normal downs. He is good on third down and pass protection. He has had some really good moments of stepping up and protecting the quarterback with that. Then, for him to be able to get a few carries [in] critical situations, rip off a nice run on the short-yardage play, you are just happy for a guy like that because of how he goes about his business. He brings a lot to our team."

How would you explain the plan that you had going in to deal with RB Bijan Robinson? What did you see as sort of the pros and cons of how you guys actually executed it? (Childs Walker) "I thought we executed the plan of dealing with Bijan [Robinson] really well. There was one run that I felt like we misfitted a little bit. He went for 38 [yards]. Major, major shoutout to Malaki Starks for getting the guy on the ground. Oftentimes that is a deal where you kind of get to the end of the play [and] he scores. We ended up holding them to a field goal after the long run. I thought that was a huge play. But overall, I thought our front, we just built a wall. We played with great knockback. Our edges played with great knockback. We did not really let him get outside a whole lot other than, like I said, one or two times. Again, on normal downs, I do not think it really affected our pass coverage a great deal. There were one or two explosives they found later in the game on normal downs, but it was really the third down — lack of great scheme, lack of great execution — that allowed them to really kind of stay in the game. Again, we will chase improvement in those areas, but I really liked the way we played the run."

You mentioned S Malaki Starks with that play he made. There were a number of plays at the line of scrimmage, behind the line of scrimmage. I know a couple of those situations it was a compressed field with a goal-to-go situation, but has there been an effort to maybe try to create some more opportunities for him to be a little bit closer to the line of scrimmage, to maybe get him going, build some confidence? (Luke Jones) "Yes, definitely. I think Malaki [Starks] is a really good player, and he is still kind of growing and improving and playing through those growing pains that you do as a young player. But he has gotten better and better over the last couple games, and he is a really good athlete. He can be a really good tackler when he is detailed in tackling, and I think he would tell you that. He made some really nice plays last night down in the red [zone] area. I thought we played the run a whole lot better than we had, which was a major focal point with their offense and how much they want to run the ball down there. Our red zone defense was much improved. Our normal-down run defense, [with] guys like Kyle [Hamilton] and Malaki coming up and helping us in the run defense, was good. Again, we will just chase improvement in the areas that we can."

For DL Calais Campbell, 283 career games now, the most by any defensive lineman. What did you see from him in Atlanta? How amazed are you that he can continue to play at a high level despite all those games? (Ryan Mink) "[It is] pretty remarkable. It is hard to even explain just the work that [Calais Campbell] puts in, how he goes about his business, the pro that he is, how he makes everybody around him better. I know he was dealing with some, obviously, emotional thoughts and things, playing in Atlanta [on] his mom's birthday. I mean, [it is] pretty amazing. It was really cool to see the guys have his back, I would say, and know that that meant a lot to him without him having to say anything about it. [I] just feel very blessed to be around Calais and have him on our team, and him be the leader that he is and impacting our team the way that he is, both on the field, obviously, and in the locker room."

How much did you guys discuss taking the ball in overtime? Is that already set in meetings with game management coordinator/defensive assistant Charlie Gelman and other people about what you are going to do in that situation, or were you playing that sort of by feel and seeing that the Falcons defense looked a little tired? (Jeff Zrebiec) "That is such a debatable one, I would say. We certainly talk about it a lot. [Game management coordinator/defensive assistant] Charlie [Gelman] does an amazing job with all the different situations that come up throughout the games and suggestions and how we want to play it. So, we did feel going into that game strongly about taking the ball if it got to overtime, and it is only a couple years in now, but [we referenced] the numbers [and] the winning percentages of the teams that take the ball. Then I just felt like especially there, we just had the drive to tie it up. They are kind of in two-minute mode defense where they are trying to rush the passer and do that, and now you have to go back into normal football. We have Derrick Henry, and we have this offensive line rolling off the ball. So, it worked out, but again, it could have gone the other way, but I think we still felt really good about the decision that we made, based on all the thoughts going into the game and also how the game was going at that moment."

Are you expecting C Cam Jurgens to be back this week? (Cordell Woodland) "Cam [Jurgens] is still kind of in the finishing stages, I think, with the protocol. So, we will know a lot more Wednesday. But we feel good about where he is at. He has done a good job over the time [he has been here] quickly of trying to learn things and study things and be ready to go when he is ready. So, we look forward to knowing a little bit more about that on Wednesday, but I think the signs point in a good direction for Cam to be ready to play."

Did you come out of the game with any other injuries that could be problematic this week? I know DL Travis Jones was a little banged up. Was there anything additional? (Childs Walker) "I feel like most of them are the typical game bumps and bruises that guys may have to work through on Wednesday [and] Thursday, practice-wise, but I do not think there is going to be anything major coming out of that game."

Where are OLB Trey Hendrickson and WR Ja'Kobi Lane in their recoveries? I know Ja'Kobi Lane can come back this week. Do you feel like he is a guy who could be ready to go with just a week? Similarly with Trey, how close is he? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I think both those guys have put themselves in a real position. I think Trey [Hendrickson] will be chomping at the bit to be ready to roll this week. Ja'Kobi [Lane] has done a really good job — I would say sometimes, when you are going through an injury and you are on IR, how much can you do physically to be ready to play, to your point, that first week back? I think he is in a really good place from a conditioning standpoint, from what he has been able to do with the training room and the rehab standpoint. So, we will see how that shakes out on Wednesday, but I feel pretty good about both those guys."

What does it mean to win a game when you are down some key players like your quarterback and pass rusher with key guys that know their return is on the horizon? (Garrett Downing) "I think you look back at games and [understand] it is all about finding a way to win in this league. Everybody is good. You watch a lot of these games, [and] anybody can beat anybody. Everybody has really good players. And so, can you overcome a little bit of adversity? Can you overcome a guy being out? Can guys step up? Do you really train and develop players in your offseason program and everything, that they get a ton of reps, [so] that when they do have to play, that they are ready to play? It is one thing I think we take a lot of pride in [is] how we can have guys ready to play if their number is called. Whether they are in the offseason or in the practice squad type guys, all those things [matter]. So, it is huge. It is huge to be able to win a game like that. You hope not to have too many where you are missing a lot of guys, but to be missing the guys that we were and to be able to get the result we wanted was special."

It is probably a natural feeling for guys when OLB Trey Hendrickson is out, that edge rushers feel they need to step up. Last night we saw OLB Mike Green have one of his best games. He had the sack and the pressure at the end of regulation to get you guys off the field. What are you seeing from him more specifically in these last couple weeks as you are seeing him more? What kind of player he is becoming? (Luke Jones) "I feel like the last couple games [Mike Green] has taken major steps towards playing the way that I feel like he is capable of playing. He would tell you the same thing. He is capable of being a really good player in this league. Sometimes it takes having a little bit of success and your confidence grows, which he has done the last couple games. I thought Tavius Robinson [had], you could argue, one of the plays of the game because it affected their quarterback enough not to be able to be in there with the game on the line, and then we were able to take advantage of the other quarterback. I thought Zion [Young] the last couple games has really come on. Ethan Burke played really well last night; he played a good amount of snaps. So, [for] that room to be missing kind of the key cog and the free agent, the big signee [in Trey Hendrickson], to still be able to play the way that we played the last couple games, [I'm] proud of that. I think it just makes it even more exciting when you can see that room getting healthy, see the D-line getting healthier and playing a little bit better, of what the pass rush can look like as we keep moving forward."

One other philosophical question about strategy — it has been talked about a lot when teams are down 14 when you get that first touchdown. Do you go for two then, or do you wait? Do you have a blanket strategy on that and what you would do? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I do not have a blanket strategy. I think there a lot of factors on two-point plays — how you feel about them, how predictable the other team's defense [is] in two-point plays [and] how good you really feel about your plays. We felt good about ours yesterday. That is why we went for two in the third quarter. So, I think there are so many factors in that, but I think the numbers would tell you that the percentages of being able to get at least one of the two are pretty high, and so that is why people do it. If you get that first one then, all of the sudden, you are potentially winning the game the second time you score. So, the numbers do back that up, but I think, like anything with the numbers, that is a part of it, and then it is also [about] how healthy are you? How is your O-line playing? Who are you missing at that particular time? So, I think there are a lot of things that go into that exact specific situation."