Transcript: Press Conferences (10/11/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "I am really proud of our team. [We were] just digging deep, doing whatever it takes to win the game and picking each other up. Offensively, 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] did a phenomenal job. We ended the game on a long drive to tie it; we did what we needed to do on defense to get to overtime. [It was an] unbelievable drive in overtime to take the seven-point lead, and then obviously, a game-winning play by Atlanta's own, Kyle Hamilton. So, [it's a] great day for the Ravens, a great day for us, [and I am] proud of our team. Questions?"

QB Tyler Huntley played well on offense, but the last two drives with the touchdown passes. Did you notice anything different towards that end? (Jamison Hensley) "'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] is just like one of the coolest dudes. He doesn't really get rattled. He's just always the same, and he keeps such a good demeanor about him [and] keeps his composure. He said, 'Hey man, all we're going to do is try and go 1-0 this week.' That's what he told me right before the game. And he just did his job, and he did it at a high level. I told the guys last night, 'There's not a locker room in the NFL that has more confidence in their backup quarterback than our guys have in Snoop.' So, he did a great job. He played really well, played with more and more confidence as the game went on and as the moments got bigger, which is really cool to see."

You talk about building something going forward, and it's still early in your tenure, but what about the team's response, both offensively and defensively. Things weren't going well, you guys were letting up a lot of third downs and things like that. Offensively was a struggle at times, but just to kind of stick together... (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, just to stick together and stick to it. That's what it's all about. It's about playing one play at a time, [and] it's about not getting too affected by plays that happen. I take responsibility for a few of those third downs on just some situational calls; I could've done better. But when you need it, for the guys to stay calm, come through, make the plays and not panic. [Then] for the offense to be really calm, go tie the game, get the two-point conversion and then go right back out there and go on a really long drive. I thought 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] did an amazing job calling that game with 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley]. And then the defense, I thought we played the run really well, which was a major focal point. I think [Bijan Robinson] had one long run that got out on us, but overall I thought we played Bijan [Robinson] really well. Obviously, you kind of know when you play a lot for the run you may give up a few things in the passing game, but again, I thought we could have played some third downs better, from both [a] schematical [standpoint] and just playing the plays. But man, I am just really, really proud of our guys."

What was the message in the locker room to them, given the way you guys won? (Brian Wacker) "We talk about being at your best when your best is needed, and just like, [the team had] no flinch, no panic [and was] not getting affected by plays. Play one play at a time, play the next play as if it could be the difference in the game. I think that's what we did, and that's a big step for us. That's a big step for our team. And if we let it be, it can be a launch point for us to really, really get this thing rolling."

Can you talk about the decision, after winning the coin toss in overtime, to get the ball first, when I think most teams conventionally choose to defend? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, there's a lot of numbers as the overtime rules [have developed]. They're only a couple years old now with the way it goes. I think that the team that takes the ball has a much better record if you look at it over the course of time. So, you study that stuff, and you look at it. I did feel like our offense was rolling a little bit, and their defense was getting a little bit tired. And if you go out there, and you get Derrick [Henry] rolling again, now you're out of like two-minute mode, and you're back into normal offense, that we could punish them with the run game a little bit, and that's what happened."

It looked like you guys may have switched the play, calling a timeout on the two-point conversion. Is that correct? And you even switched the personnel – I don't think RB Derrick Henry was on the field for the original. What was sort of the discussion on the sideline there when you changed things up? (Jeff Zrebiec) "We wanted to kind of get a look at what they were playing. Obviously, it's going to be the most important play of the game up to that point. I just felt like we had a really good play against what they might be in. So, [it] worked out for us."

Are there any updates on either DL Broderick Washington Jr. or DL Travis Jones? (Jonas Shaffer) "[There are] no updates right now."

TE MARK ANDREWS

How do you feel like you worked through the adversity in the game? "Obviously, [that was] not the type of product that I would like to put out there. You've got to be able to make plays in certain situations, it is all about details. And for me, I have to be better in those types of situations. I think that we were playing super well, and I am just – at the end of the day, I am proud of the way the guys fought. We were able to overcome adversity. In some years past, we may not have been able to do that. And we always preach [that] it's always about the next play, and I feel like I was able to do that and make some plays down the road. But at the end of the day, I have to be better."

You had two big catches in the overtime period. Can you kind of talk about the team's mentality during that drive? "It was just guys making plays, one after another. Derrick [Henry] was running the ball; it was just non-stop of belief and faith in each other and staying on one accord. And that is something that we are going to preach all season long is being on one accord and just having that belief and faith. I'm proud of 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley], but really all the guys – we fought our butts off tonight. No matter what happens, I'm proud, and I am going to continue to fight, too."

Talk about the way QB Tyler Huntley played tonight. "[It was] just an incredible job for him to be able to step up and play the way he did and really lead this offense. And we preached early in the week [that] we have so much faith and belief in him just about the product that he puts out. And he got a big-time win tonight, so I am happy for him."

Did anyone say anything to you, or did you kind of take a moment to yourself after the adversity you were dealing with? "We have an amazing staff here. Obviously [team chaplain] Johnny Shelton and a bunch of other guys come up. And again, it is the fact that we have belief no matter what happens. And it is a four-quarter game, and in this instance, overtime, and I think that everybody has belief in me to continue to make plays and I do, too."

What was QB Tyler Huntley saying to you during the overtime drive? "[Tyler Huntley] is my dog. That's my dog. For him to just be able to come up and say, 'Yo, the ball's coming. Continue to keep your head in it.' You know, I never lost faith. That's how sports go. I'm not going to ride that wave. I'm going to continue to do my job, and I'm going to be better."

From the offense's perspective, what was it like watching S Kyle Hamilton get the game-sealing interception? "[It was] amazing. Time and time again, we just have so many players that make big-time plays. But for him [to do it in] his home city – it was just a really cool moment for us to seal the game when we did."

The fact that QB Tyler Huntley continued to come to you, too, because a guy who had not been around, may not at that point. But he knows who you are and what you guys need to do and the connection you had to have in that moment. What does that mean to you? "Again, we just go back to faith, the work that we put in. And [Tyler Huntley] is just an incredible player, and for him to be able to step up in those types of situations, but all these guys have faith in me. I know that. I know the type of player I am. If I make a mistake, I am going to brush it off and go back for the next one, keep on going, and nobody is going to stop me."

It looked like on that last drive in regulation, you guys had a mindset of: We are going down here and getting the ball in the end zone, and nobody is going to stop us. "Yes, there was a little bit of that. Obviously, big shout out to [the] O-line, Derrick [Henry] and a bunch of the guys just being able to move guys off the ball. [In the] fourth quarter, overtime, that is when we have to thrive, and we certainly did. Just being able to get movement and obviously shout out to ]offensive coordinator] Coach Declan [Doyle] and really all the guys. It was really cool to see the way we controlled the ball."

Jesse Minter was talking about how a win like this can kind of be a launching point for you guys going forward. Do you feel like that? That this kind of win could be like that? "Man, anytime you can come out, especially on Sunday night and get a win like this and just battle through adversity, and nobody hangs their head, nobody doesn't have the belief and faith and just continuing to stick on one accord and keep on fighting. It is big time. We are only going to continue to trust each other, and that is going to build this, so I think it is big things from here."

What is QB Tyler Huntley like in the huddle on those big drives? "He is a leader. He is a leader of men. He is in there, and he is militant. He is just a guy that you know that every time that ball is snapped, he is going to be looking to do something special and make plays and do his job. So just being able to play with a guy like that – it is just incredible for him [to] time and time again to step up, make big plays, make big-time plays in big-time games. It is really cool."

After that last drive in regulation, how happy were you guys to get the ball first in overtime? "Yes, it was great. We haven't had too many overtime situations here, so I think for us, it is going to be building blocks for down the road, just being able to handle situations like this and have a big-time drive. Really everybody moving the ball, and it was really cool to see."

What did you think of the gameplan? It seemed like so many people had a hand, even without QB Lamar Jackson playing, the ball was spread here, spread around, a lot of innovative plays. What do you think of the gameplan that offensive coordinator Declan Doyle put together?" It was awesome, it was awesome. He just kept dialing it up, just taking what the defense was giving us and making explosive plays. And again, the guys were just doing their job. That is what it is about, is us just trusting in one another, and he was dialing it up for sure."

And obviously QB Lamar Jackson, everyone knows what he is. But does it mean anything for you guys to be able to show now consistently you are able to win when he is not out there? "Yes, I just think that you have to give credit to 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] and the type of game that he played, and [it was] just really a special night for him in this game."

Could you take it as kind of a vote of confidence in the offense that head coach Jesse Minter, if you guys won the coin toss, wanted that ball in overtime? "Of course, of course. It is trust in the offense to go out there, do our job and score. And just the way the guys fought, it was super impressive. To be able to move the ball like that, it was a good series."

Could you tell that they were kind of on their heels after you already marched downfield at the end of that fourth quarter? "We just started dialing it up and moving the ball the way we did. We had a lot of confidence."

WR RASHOD BATEMAN

How much did that final drive that led to the win in overtime mean? "Oh, it was definitely important. We practice those drives a lot. There are a lot of details and work that goes into that. And like I've always said, the game is always going to be about the details and what we have going on. I think in the last part of the game when we needed to do our best, we did our best."

What was it like seeing another Georgia guy finish the game for you? "Now that's it, man. We have a lot of Georgia guys on the team. So, I know it felt good for everybody to get the win today. We knew we couldn't leave here without a win. We wouldn't hear the end of it from our families, so we had to leave with a win."

You guys have been talking about since offensive coordinator Declan Doyle came here about how everybody has a chance to shine. Was that this kind of like an indication of tonight? It seemed like the ball was really spread around. "Yes, I think tonight was definitely an example of the ball being spread around and players being ready when their number was called. Tez Walker, myself, Zay [Flowers] were still making plays, [along with] Tyler Huntley himself. So, we have a good team. We have dogs everywhere, and everybody can eat at any time."

How good did you guys feel about getting the ball first in overtime after the way you guys ended regulation? "We always feel good, no matter what happens before the [end] of regulation. We trust our offense, we trust what's called, and we trust each other. I think that showed tonight."

What was QB Tyler Huntley like in the huddle? When you're down in the fourth quarter going down the field, what was he like in that huddle? "[Tyler Huntley] was poised, man. He was calm. I think that we get that from Lamar [Jackson] and him as well. I think it is contagious with both of them. They both lead us in the right direction, and I think that was on display tonight."

What just stands out to you about QB Tyler Huntley as a quarterback? Not just in those moments of the drive, but just what you see every day from him? "I would just say [Tyler Huntley is] overly prepared. It is hard to back up a guy like Lamar Jackson and to come in [with] certain situations like he has in his career. It is big. It shows that he is always ready for the moment, for the game and for the right play call to be called. So, shout out to 'Snoop' for sure."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

How did it feel to win this game in that fashion? "It was cool to have to come back from behind [and] give it everything we had to win a ballgame. It is just a good feeling when you get it that way. I am very proud of my teammates and proud of the way we fought out there today."

With the way you fought, can you take me to the moment when you saw S Kyle Hamilton make that play to end the game? "Oh man, I was relieved. I was like, 'OK, we're done now.' I can take some deep breaths and relax. They took off kind of fast down the field, and I was like, 'I'll celebrate in the locker room.' But, [with Kyle Hamilton] being from here, his first game back to his hometown, and to play as long as I've played I know how sweet that is. To come back to your hometown with all your friends and family, especially on primetime television where everybody's watching. For him to show up big in that big moment, it's huge. I have said it a thousand times before, but big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and Kyle Hamilton is the best of us."

The fact that QB Tyler Huntely goes out there, it was really hard early on. They were really getting after him, but these last two drives he was in complete command. He was a surgeon to get those two touchdowns. "I am very proud of [Tyler Huntley], man. We always rally behind him. We know what he can do. When he is locked in and playing his game, he could beat anybody. He could put points up on anybody. We put 30 points on the board on a really good defense tonight. It took overtime, but he just kept making the surgical throw in the crucial moment. [On] third-and-shorts [and] third-and-longs, [he] just kept making the throw, and [he] never flinched. Bad things happen, adversity happens, [but] it is football. [You] just line up and play the next play. Tyler Huntley, man, anytime he is in the game, I have confidence."

Congrats to you, and happy heavenly birthday to your mom. "Thank you. It means a lot."

Just that remembrance moment, how'd it feel to be back and end with a win? "It felt really good. It felt really good. I just wanted to play my heart out for my mom today [and] honor her. I felt like I achieved that goal. I left it all on the field today. I really did not make a whole lot of plays, but I felt like I was playing some of my best football of my career, in spurts. I feel really good to honor my mom today. I am really happy that we got a win. I know a lot of the guys were trying to get a win because they knew how much this meant to me, and I am very grateful."

S KYLE HAMILTON

You know how this defense and what it has gone through, especially late in games. How satisfying was it to be the defense that closed out and won that game? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I just said in the locker room – I am just giving the gist of it – but I was saying over the past few years – I feel like I get up here and say this so much – but that is a game that we have lost many times. Whether it is, some fluky stuff happening or whatever, but the way the offense drove down there in OT ... First off, that drive to get us into OT, [with the] two-point conversion, all that stuff, and then followed it up with whatever eight-minute drive they had, finish it off with a touchdown, and then we get a stop on defense. That is just us getting over some sort of hump or dark cloud. I am excited for the future."

Can you talk about what you saw on the interception? (Cliff Brown) "Yes, we were in Cover-2, and I was a hook player and was just relating to my two. I think Tua [Tagovailoa] tried to look me off, but I was just looking off the quarterback's eyes, and [I] just caught the ball."

How many of your hometown friends and family members were here today? (reporter) "A lot. I probably know 500-plus people in the stadium right now. It is crazy. Everybody is hitting me up, and [it is my] first time playing in here. [It is a] pretty sweet moment to end it like that. We have to go into next week, but I am going to cherish this for a little bit."

Head coach Jesse Minter said that there is not another team in the NFL that has more confidence in their backup quarterback than you guys do. What about QB Tyler Huntley kind of generates that confidence, and how good do you kind of feel for what he did late in this game? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It is funny, I thought of the clip of Jameis Winston saying, 'I'm not the backup,' or whatever he said. Somebody asked him that question, and when 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] gets the chance to go out there, it is a Snoop game. It is not a backup quarterback playing. Snoop is going to go out there and do what Snoop does. He has done that countless times, and that is the reason why we need him here and why he has been here. It is like we have the same approach going into a week with 'L' [Lamar Jackson] as we do with Snoop. That is something that I don't think a lot of other teams, if any, can say, and it is a blessing to have him."

When you talked after – I forget which game it was – but it was a bruising of the pride, you kind of said, 'the Ravens defense, whatever it is.' Do you feel like a game like this, and maybe parts of what you guys showed against the Tennessee Titans, is more in line with what you want to show? (Jonas Shaffer) "I don't think we played well, for real. We still – the third-down stuff was crazy. We were winning ... Our front dominated all day [in the] run game. [There were a] couple [of] pops here and there, but they have a good [running] back, so it is what it is. But [on] third down, we have to do better. But it obviously feels a lot better fixing those mistakes with a win. I might be a little too cynical or critical, but we can be better."

RB DERRICK HENRY

You have been in similar wins kind of like this, I think head coach Jesse Minter was saying a win like this could be a launching point. Do you feel like a win like this could be something that propels you guys going forward? (Jamison Hensley) "I mean, that is what it should be. Coming off a game like that, [in] all three phases. [It] took everybody's effort to be able to pull this out. Hats off to everybody on the team and the coaches. [It was] just a great team win. I do want to say, I saw a post on Instagram [from the] Baltimore Sun. [There] was not a lot of y'all picking us to win, too, and you [were] one of them. I couldn't wait for this moment. I am going to go back and look, because I saved it."

Just for the record, I was one of the guys who did pick the Ravens. (Jonas Shaffer) "Oh, yes, you [were]! OK, that is why I did not say [anything]. That is why I tread lightly because I did not know for sure, but I know it was you."

Can you take us through you handling that shotgun snap on the Wildcat play and just why it worked for you guys ultimately? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think we were going to run another play, and then we decided to run the Wildcat play. When he called it, I said, 'Oh, here we go.' I just had to catch it, secure it and get into the end zone. Hats off to everybody that blocked. [It was] great execution, and glad we were able to tie it up to give ourselves a chance to go into overtime."

After that timeout, did you make it clear you needed to be in the game there, or did they just tell you to get in the game? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Well, I had a feeling, because it seemed like we were going to run the play, then I did not know. I just had a feeling that we were going to run that Wildcat play. I was like, 'Let me get my mind right and get into the end zone.'"

Did you notice they were getting worn down in the second half? (Reporter) "I was not even worried about them. I was worried about us getting down the field and scoring points and putting ourselves in the best position to win. It did not really matter how they were feeling."

Did you even notice that WR Zay Flowers kind of hit you in the face on the wildcat play? (Brian Wacker) "I was looking at the end zone. I did not care if it was Zay, Ray, Tay ..." (laughter) "I was going into the end zone."

What was it like just to be on that field for that seven-plus-minute drive there in overtime? (Jonas Shaffer) "Obviously, we wanted to score, but I think having that drive was great for us to be able to keep the momentum going [and] keep the drive going, [by] letting the clock run down, and just keeping that energy. I feel like guys were just focused on another level, and [it was] great execution by every single body on offense. The O-line [did a] hell of a job. They did a great job in the run game. 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] balled out. I told y'all when y'all asked me what I thought [about him to] turn on the tape, [and] he is going to show you."

What gives you the confidence that you have had in QB Tyler Huntley since you got here? (Brian Wacker) "What gives me the confidence? I mean, I am with him every day. I see him in practice. I see how he works, so it is not any different for us. We know 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] is going to go out there and do his thing. I think he is constantly showing that, so we were ready to roll. I have been messing with him all week. I was like, 'I want to see 2025 Green Bay Snoop.' We [were] laughing about it. He told me it is 2026, and I won't mention 2025 no more. He got it."

RB JUSTICE HILL

How did it feel to play a bigger role in the offense tonight? "That's what I always envisioned for myself was just being able to make plays and help this team win. I'm just glad I was able to do that tonight."

You guys always talk about your confidence in QB Tyler Huntley when he's playing. Obviously, he had 11 straight completions to help win the game. What clicked for him? "[Tyler Huntley] has the belief. Like, he believes in himself, he believes in us and he believes in the team. It just came down to making the play when the plays needed to be made. It was fourth quarter, [we were] down, and your back's against the wall, and what are you going to do about it? And he went down there and scored."

What were you seeing from him or hearing from him those final few moments? Like the demeanor of the huddle? "It just sounded like we were at practice, you know? We didn't let the moment get too big. We just set the ball down, and let's go."

A lot was made of Atlanta's run defense. How did it feel to get that many yards for both you and RB Derrick Henry tonight? "I knew it was going to happen. We just have to believe in us. Like, you put us against anybody; we have a great offensive line, a great play caller, and the moment just presented itself to be executed. So, it was fun."

With everything that offensive line has gone through, was it really validating and nice to see for them to have that success tonight? "Oh, yes. We all believe in [the offensive line]. Pieces move, pieces shift, but the belief stays the same. So, I know that's going to be a confidence booster for them, even though they probably didn't need it, but it's good to have a good run game. It's good to outrush your opponent. So, I know they're going to be excited, and they're going to be turned up this week."

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

Can you take us through what you were feeling? Did you feel like you were in the zone from that game-tying drive and then winning drive in overtime? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, it really just started with us getting that first first down. Early in the game we [were] battling getting through the first first down, and that is what kept us off the field for a minute. Man, great job by the defense, [they] held them to a field goal one or two times, and we [were] able to get it rolling and go down and do what we [were] supposed to do."

Were there any nerves early on? It seemed like you settled in obviously down the stretch, you were pretty locked in. Did you sort of have to find your footing a little bit? (Brian Wacker) "No, like I said, we just had to get it rolling. When you get off the field pretty early, it is hard to get a rhythm going, and we just had to get it going."

What did it feel like through that quarterback sneak, getting in there and knowing you put the team ahead in overtime? (Jamison Hensley) "I was just doing my job. Once you get in that end zone, that is that relief you give off of an 'Ah!' Then [I] get back to the sideline, and I was ready to cheer our defense on."

What is it like to have QB Lamar Jackson on the sideline when you come out after every series? (Reporter) "That is probably the best thing you can have when you are coming off the field, just somebody that [has] been there before. [Lamar Jackson is] able to just tell you what he sees and that translates over, and just feeling good while you're out there."

Did the memories of that playoff game in Cincinnati and that quarterback sneak, did that cross your mind at all? (Jonas Shaffer) "No, that was probably like six years ago, four years ago, five years – I do not know. I am way past that."

How much did it sort of inspire you because when QB Lamar Jackson is not starting, the outside world goes, 'Well, you know, they always predict all the negative things.' Does it sort of inspire you though that you are able to now show and prove the critics wrong? (Jamison Hensley) "Every day is kind of like beating the odds. [There] is not too much [in] listening to them. I am more trying to please my teammates and our organization by getting a win. Once we do that, now we put it to rest [and] get ready for the next week."

Why is Baltimore a good fit in this offense, in this team, in this whole environment? (Reporter) "It is really the guys. They make you want to go out and play for them and do right. I feel like everything else plays the role with us just getting it done."

What was the huddle like in that late fourth-quarter drive with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle in your ear? How much do you lean on your experience in times like that? (Jeff Zrebiec) "[I was] really just making sure the guys [and] everybody [were] on the same page. All of us [were] getting the communication play in and play out, and we were just focused on scoring. Once we knew we would score, everything else was going to take care of itself."

T RONNIE STANLEY

Can you talk about QB Tyler Huntley's performance? "I know everything we expect from 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley]. I feel like he went in there, did a great job and took control of the huddle and made sure that we finished the job on that last drive."

Was that final like 15 minutes including overtime just kind of a blur for you? "It was a blur. It was a big blur. I know we had a great last drive. I know we were moving the ball. I know we scored. I do not even remember how we scored the two-point conversion. I just remember after the game just feeling elated and proud of the guys and how we fought back to get the dub in a hostile environment."

S Kyle Hamilton talked about how this is a game you guys have sometimes lost in the past. You know those scars and those wounds. What does a victory like this do? It's just one game, I know it is a long way to go, but do you feel any of that as well? "I think you do feel a little happy. To Kyle [Hamilton]'s point, a lot of games in the past here that have been close haven't really gone our way for one reason or the other. I feel like I think we are really happy to come out of these games with wins, but also knowing that we really did not play our best. We gave up a lot of stuff on the field both offense and defense, and we were still able to come back and win. I think that point being made is a very positive thing to look at, and we can go into next week and still grow on these things and go into it [following] a win. I think that is the biggest difference."

Talking to DL Calais Campbell and some of the guys on this defense, they kind of were playing for him in light of what he was going through today with his mom's birthday. It would have been her, I think 72nd. You have known him pretty well over the years. What was it like to be out there for him? What does he kind of mean to this team, and what did it mean to get a win like that? "I mean, Calais [Campbell] is my brother. I have known Calais for a long time, and I was super happy to have him back on the squad. [With] the type of person he is day in and day out [and] the leader that he is; he is just a great person, and we are always here. We want to support him in any way possible. We knew how close he was with his mom and everything that happened this year. We just want to make sure that this day ended on a high note for him, and we were very happy to do so. It was a great win."

Similar, just what kind of guy is he in those private moments that we do not get to see, you know, off the field and so forth? "I think at least with mine and [Calais Campbell]'s relationship, he is a very genuine, open person. I feel like we have conversations that go deeper than football. We talk about life, we talk about purpose, we talk about things that really matter to us, our values, and we will sit there and just chop it up. I think we both have a respect for each other because we can just sit there and just talk about other things, whether it be just dumb things or intellectual things. I feel like we just get along on that spectrum."