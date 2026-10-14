Transcript: Press Conferences (10/14/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "All right, [it was a] good Wednesday practice. [We're] heading into our first division opponent, an organization [and] coaching staff that we have got a lot of respect for. [We] expect a great battle, and it will be fun to go on the road and play in this division. It's always a great environment there."

In this situation where you're going against Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken, he obviously knows your players, but your players know him. Is there any sort of advantage when these reunions happen? (Jamison Hensley) "It's probably overblown at this point. I mean, Todd [Monken]'s a great offensive play-caller. He has obviously been a successful head coach at the college level. He has done a really good job there for the first part of the season. [He's] a guy I have a ton of respect for. I've known him for a long, long time. I think there are so many of those things where it's like, 'Well, they know that we know that they know.' [I] don't put a lot of stock into it. Again, [I have a] high level of respect for him and a lot of the coaches that are there that were here. They know our guys. This is a division opponent, so our players know their players in that type of sense. Again, it's going to be a really well-coached team. He does a great job as an offensive play-caller. They obviously have a great defense, and so we're just excited for the challenge."

We didn't see WR Rashod Bateman earlier, but we saw him now with the red jersey on. Is everything all right with him? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, he should be fine. He was just a little limited, but he was able to come out and get a little bit of work in. [I] expect him to be good to go."

With QB Lamar Jackson's status, is that just going to be a day-by-day thing? It was about 10 days ago you said that he might have been able to come back in the game. (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, I think it's definitely day-to-day. I think a lot of times, right when those things happen, you're not sure, and as you gather information, you look at stuff. But again, to Lamar [Jackson]'s credit, he's working his butt off. He's doing everything he can to be out here, and when he's able to be, then he will."

Could he go the week without practicing two straight weeks and still play Sunday? (Jerry Coleman) "There is a level of player that is able to do that, and he certainly falls into that category."

C Cam Jurgens came out there with the red jersey, still working his way back. What are your expectations for him? I know you had said this was maybe the week you were hoping to get him in there. (Alex Glaze) "I mean, there are just things within the protocol that you have to clear to get through the protocol, and one of them [is] being out at practice and things like that. Again, [Cam Jurgens] has put himself in a really good position. We'll make sure that all the medical stuff goes the way we want it to go, and if it does, he'll be ready. If not, then we'll be ready to play without him. [It's] one of those situations where the medical side will really determine his availability, but he's done an amazing job mentally to really learn everything and be ready to roll. If he's ready, then I think he'll be ready."

What was it like having WR Ja'Kobi Lane out there today? (Kyle Goon) "Man, you just feel the guy's energy. [Ja'Kobi Lane]'s done a great job. I mentioned this last week — guys, when they're dealing with things, are they able to keep up a level of conditioning and a level of work so that when they do open that window, they're actually able to play football and make it through a practice? He's done a great job in that regard. Again, [he's] a guy that we're super excited to have back out there."

At the end of that game on Sunday night, if S Kyle Hamilton had fumbled and the Atlanta Falcons had recovered the ball, what would have happened there? Would the game be over? (Jonas Shaffer) "I've read some conflicting things on that." (laughter) "I'm just glad that Roquan [Smith] tackled him [and] he stayed on the ground. I think Kyle [Hamilton] knew that, like, 'Hey, [an] interception right there ended the game.' [It was a] great play by him. So, we'll leave it at that."

The Cleveland Browns receivers have a good young crew. They're very effective after the catch. What's more important this week than maybe other weeks when you have really good open-field runners with the ball in their hands? (Kyle Goon) "It's similar, but you have to have a lot of hats flying to the ball. You have to take great angles. You have to be super detailed when you're tackling these guys in the open field — attacking the right hip with the right leverage [and] knowing where your help is. You're never out there by yourself, and so it's knowing, if he does cut back or you miss it, where's your help, and where are those things at? It's a detail game in open-field tackling. They do a great job with the ball after the catch, and they may lead the league in yards after catch in certain areas [and] yards after contact. [It's a] good group of skill players that can make plays and a challenge we're excited about."

T Roger Rosengarten mentioned that these AFC North wins are like a win and a half. Can you just talk about your approach to division games and what you want the players' attitude to be? (Cliff Brown) "They just become opponents that you play so regularly that you have to know really well. To me, the division record means a lot at the end of the year when there are tied records that are the same and things like that. I've always felt like the division games mean a little bit more. I don't want them to go outside of anything that we've been doing, but it's just really an intent and a focus when you play division teams, and you kind of know the style of football that this division has always had. With those guys being there, we know that's going to be the same thing. They've played great defense the last few years. Now, they add a really, really physical running game — gap schemes, blocking people [and] big personnel. It's an AFC North opponent. Again, I think those are the teams that, when you're doing summer studies and stuff, you always kind of throw those teams in there because you're going to play them twice, and the games mean so much. So, it's our first crack at that. We haven't played them before with us, so it's a new game, but at the same time, we know that these division games mean a lot."

S Jaylinn Hawkins' snaps have dropped these last two weeks. Is that just trying to get ILB Teddye Buchanan on the field more and ILB Trenton Simpson earning his way on there, or would you like to see more of him? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think everything is definitely personnel-driven. This past game, I mean, we played more 3-4 base defense than we have in any game. We played a little bit of 4-3 with the three linebackers on the field, and a lot of it is just predicated off what the other team does well and who you're trying to put in different spots. [I've] said it before, Kyle [Hamilton] is the ultimate guy you can put in a lot of different places. So, it always really starts with, where can he maybe be most impactful in a game, and then what's our best personnel to stop what the other team is doing? But, I think Jaylinn [Hawkins] is playing better and better. So, I don't really look at that [as] anything other than just the personnel and the way the game dictated."

Obviously, we see OLB Trey Hendrickson back in practice with the hand wrap. I guess that will stay on for a while. If he is able to play on Sunday, or whenever his next game is, are you planning to play him sort of regular snaps and regular reps? Will he be limited in any way by his hand injury? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, I think [Trey Hendrickson]'s already played a couple games dealing with that and played a good amount of snaps. It may have been down a little bit from just a 100% fully healthy Trey with both hands and everything, but I expect him to be able to play the majority of the way that he wants to play — how he wants to play, play the run [and] play the pass. We're super excited to get him back out there."

What's one thing that you think the defense got better at this week? (Samantha Croston) "Really, just the line of scrimmage and being really physical [and] getting a ton of hats to the ball. I thought we just played with the right intent, with the right mentality [and] with the right physicality and effort. Obviously, [there are] plenty of things to improve, but when you start there, you give yourself a chance."

WR RASHOD BATEMAN

Digesting a win like that with QB Tyler Huntley was at the helm, what has that felt like, and do you feel like that is going to resound throughout the season? "To us, it is a football game. Tyler [Huntley] is our teammate. He was the quarterback that was chosen to lead us that week, and we had all trust in Tyler to get the job done. He did that. He has done that with his time being here, and we do not have any second thoughts that he will not do it again, so we are looking forward to playing with him if we have to."

What are your thoughts going against Browns head coach Todd Monken? You spent three years with him. Does it add any juice or intrigue to the game from your point of view? "No, it is a regular football game. I respect [Todd] Monken and his team. They are a good football team, and at the end of the day, the Ravens have to go take care of the Ravens, so looking forward to doing that."

How about the way you are handling your business, and now you guys add WR Ja'Kobi Lane to the mix. It looks like he is coming back. How do you feel about the wide receiver room going forward the way things have gone? "I feel good. I feel like we've put a lot of good stuff on tape. Obviously, Ja'Kobi [Lane] coming back adds another weapon for us in our room, so definitely looking forward to spreading the ball out more and seeing what our room can do, but definitely proud of what we have been putting on tape so far."

How much does the way that game ended with you and WR Devontez Walker coming through in big spots give you guys confidence as pass-catchers in those big moments, with everyone able to contribute? "I think it is cool for other people to see, but I think for most of us, we have been playing this game a long time. We all know what we are capable of doing, and I think everybody that is out there making plays knows what they are capable of. I just think that it was a night that everybody was chosen to step up when their time was called. I think that everybody did that, plus some."

WR Ja'Kobi Lane is only a rookie and has only played half a football game, but with his energy and how infectious he can be, what is it like having him back on the field, and what does he do for the room? "I would definitely say [Ja'Kobi Lane] does what you say. He's energized the room. He has a good personality, [and he's] energetic for sure. I am more quiet and laid back like a lot of guys are, so he and Zay [Flowers] definitely do a good job of keeping everybody laughing, smiling [and] in a good mood. So [it's] definitely good to have him back."

When there is that familiarity like this, going against Browns head coach Todd Monken, how do you guys approach that as players in terms of what you are trying to accomplish? "I think when you are a player, you have to make the choice whether you want to make this game about Todd Monken or do you want to make it about going to play football. I am pretty sure Todd Monken is not worried about Rashod Bateman or what he has done in Baltimore. He is worried about getting the Cleveland Browns right to beat us. So, I think for both sides, the respect is mutual, and both teams understand that we have to go play our game."

We saw you wearing the red jersey when you came off. Are you feeling all right? "Yes, I will see you all out there. I will see you all out there."

How do you think last season ended under now Browns head coach Todd Monken? How would you describe the relationship between the offensive players and Todd Monken at the very end? "I think it ended well. We had a lot of success under Todd [Monken], and I had my best year under him. A lot of guys broke a lot of records under Todd, so it's just part of the game. People grow to get better opportunities to go elsewhere, and he definitely earned that job."

Have you talked to Browns head coach Todd Monken since he went to Cleveland? "Yes, when [Todd Monken] got the job, I texted him congratulations and that I appreciated him for the time he had with us, and just kept it moving."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

Did you see Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa's interception coming? "Oh, I did not. I did not. I was hoping somebody ended the game, and Kyle [Hamilton] ended it, so that was great."

Facing Browns head coach Todd Monken's offense that you guys are used to going up against, does that familiarity help you guys at all going into the week with the Cleveland Browns? "I would say no. I think Deshaun Watson is a great player, but I think they are alike in some ways but different in some ways. So, obviously, we are familiar with Todd [Monken], but I think they are running a little bit different offense than they were running just a year ago."

What are the challenges of facing a Browns head coach Todd Monken offense? "They really like explosives. They have the guys to really – I think watching the film is pretty impressive. To have a guy like Jerry Jeudy – they feature everybody, but usually in the past, Jeudy was kind of the guy, the main guy. I think [KC] Concepcion – I am not sure how to say his name – but the guys they have, No. 12, 1, 0 – they have some guys that can stretch the field and do some things in short areas. [They have Quinshon] Judkins. They have a lot of talent over there, and it will be all hands on deck to try to kind of contain the offense."

The defense closed out the game with that pick on Sunday. Where do you feel like the defense is five games into the season here? "I think we are in a pivotal place. I think we did some good [things] in that game. There was obviously some bad as well, but [with] closing out games as a defense, if that can be a trend for us, a statement for us, is a thing that we get used to, we get comfortable with [in] closing out those games, [then] I think we can be really special."

What did you see on third down that needs to be cleaned up? "The biggest thing is to win your one-on-ones. I had two opportunities to get off the field on third down. I think Nate [Wiggins] had two opportunities to win on third down, and I think 'Chan' [Chandler Rivers] had an opportunity. So, it really came down to if we can win half of those, I think that game can possibly be a runaway-type game. We were in the right calls. We liked to get up. We liked to play man sometimes. We played some other coverages as well, but I thought there were about six reps between those three guys where we had an opportunity to get off the field by us just winning our one-on-one, and we were close sometimes, but ultimately close does not really get it done. But, that is kind of emphasis on working this week of winning your one-on-ones, because Cleveland gives a lot of... They take those one-on-one opportunities. So, that is key. [We] just have to win them."

Going on the road with a division game, does the mentality change for you guys at all with this one? "I know Cleveland is a pretty hard place to play. In the past, even when they were like 0 and whatever, it seems like they would not have the stadium that full, but it would always be loud. So, I am sure it will be packed out with their record and how good they are playing. We have been historically a better road team than home team, so hopefully we can kind of keep that rolling."

You just talked about some of the crazy things that have happened on the road in Cleveland when you guys have gone out there the last couple years. Why do you feel like when you guys are out there, it just seems like the games are weird, for lack of a better term? "I am hoping that trend ends Sunday, but it is just a hard place to play. I think, like you said, it has just always been weird going back to the 'weird goods' with Lamar [Jackson] in [2020]. There have just been all types of things that have happened in Cleveland. I think one year, maybe when I was a rookie, we threw maybe two interceptions on the 5-yard line. Just crazy things happen, but the biggest thing is stay together. I think if we can stay together, we will be able to put on a good show, but [they are] a tough Cleveland team, so I am looking forward to it."

I know Browns head coach Todd Monken was the offensive coordinator here, but I know you probably had some dealings with him. What was kind of your impression of Todd here? "I freaking love Todd [Monken]. I actually talked with Todd a decent amount, a bit, during the offseason when he was kind of going through that process. He was probably one of my favorite coaches of all time. He's just a cool guy to chat [with]. I think we talked in Green Bay for a preseason game probably for like two hours just giving me his rundown of places he has been, family, the whole nine. I have not hit him up this week, but that is definitely one of my favorite coaches. So, I know if I know Todd the way I think I know Todd, he will want to kick our tail. So, I am trying not to let that happen. But, like I said, [he's] one of my favorite coaches."

Is there any extra juice for you guys as players when you go against a guy that was in this building for a few years, that you are familiar, all of that, or do you just have to block all that out? "Yes, I think you kind of block that out. With so much new turnover, there is not a lot of animosity or anything like that. I am obviously on defense, so I do not really know on the other side of the ball, but for the most part, [there's] none here. But, I know there is definitely some fire and some fuel on his side for sure."

You are saying the offense will want to go after Browns head coach Todd Monken? "I think their offense will definitely try to come at us, and I think their defense will too. Their defense is always really good, but their offense, with the versatility that [Browns head coach] Todd [Monken] calls games, we will have our hands full."

I was actually talking about the Ravens offense going after Browns head coach Todd Monken. "Oh, I have no idea. I want to say I do not really have my ear on the offensive side. I mainly stick on the defense, and that is all I do."

DL NNAMDI MADUBUIKE

It has been a few years since you have seen QB Deshaun Watson, but what have you seen from him so far? (Jamison Hensley) "[Deshaun Watson]'s still the same player. [He is] just a good quarterback [and] elusive out the pocket. It is going to be a big emphasis to contain him in that pocket because he can do damage when he leaves and scrambles out of there, so that is just going to be the emphasis today. They have a good [running] back [and] just overall good team with [head] coach [Todd] Monken. He was here last year, so we know what he brings. It is going to be a good challenge."

Especially on the first two downs of this last game, you guys were playing a lot behind the line of scrimmage, forcing the Atlanta Falcons back. What went into that mentality and why do you think you guys really were able to stand out in that aspect? (Kyle Goon) "I would say with the running back they have, with Bijan [Robinson]. He is a really good back, and it was just an emphasis of stopping him, leaving him under 100 yards. That was the goal, because we know how elusive he is. It was just a front-seven game. That was the memo the whole week. [With the] front seven, you really have to man up and bow up this game, and it is going to be a night game [with] lights and camera and action on us, so it is for us to show out. I think we did that with a good win."

How would you assess where you are coming along? You came out of the gates and played a lot of snaps. How do you feel like the progression is going for you? It seems like you are sort of getting better with each snap. (Jerry Coleman) "I feel that same way too. Every game, every practice, I'll say I feel better and better. [I'm] getting better. I really feel the same, honestly. I am just thankful to be back playing football and with the guys and making plays. There are things we can clean up and we are going to continue to emphasize that and get better at that, but no, I feel good."

You talked about the neck surgery during the game, and how you overcame that. How much do you think about that, of how far you have come from where you were a year ago? (Jerry Coleman) "I do not really think about it at all, really. I am moving on. I am moving forward, moving forward to the next thing, the next opponent [and] the next game. All [of] that is behind me now, and I want to keep it there."

Did you make it clear to team officials when you came back that you want to be full go? This is not about being back on a part-time basis. When you are ready to play, you want to be your normal snap count and be the same role that you always have been in your career. (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think that was the emphasis. I was telling [head] Coach [Jesse] Minter, [defensive line] Coach Lou [Esposito] and 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver], when I come back I want to be back to how I was before I left. I do not want to have [any] drop-offs or [anything] like that. I want to continue to be the same player and, not even that, I want to be even a better player than I was even before the injuries. All that is behind me, and I am just ready to just move forward and get better and just play the Browns this week."

You mentioned needing to clean things up. You guys have been pretty successful on early downs. How close do you think you guys are to being able to put it together, to get off the field on third down? (Josh Tolentino) "It is a work in progress, but we are definitely on our way. There are little things that we need to tighten up a little bit, but we have the guys that are about that job and about communicating. We just did the walkthrough today and the big emphasis was about communication, and just telling the guys on the back end what we are going to do, if it is going to be a loop or whatever you are going to do, just emphasize to the guys so we can be on the same page, so those little details can be cleaned up."

As a defensive player, how comfortable are you, I should say, with Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken's system? I know you are on the other side of the ball, but are there elements of that offense that you guys on the defense kind of know tendencies and things he likes to do? (Cordell Woodland) "They like to do a lot of power, two back, 21 personnel and stuff like that, so we kind of have insight of what they want to do, so it is our job just to stop that. It starts really today at practice for real, so just being on the same page, being very communicative with each other is going to put us in the best position to be successful."

You mentioned you are moving on from last year, but does the Cleveland Browns game being the one that was the kind of defining point of last season, does that have any special resonance now that Cleveland is on the schedule again? (Jonas Shaffer) "Not at all, honestly, no. [I'm] just ready to go. I'm ready to play. I feel good, just taking it one day at a time."

Back to Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken, I know you talked about the two backs, but just the familiarity with him and I know it can go both ways, but can you use that to your advantage of knowing a former coach for so many years? (Morgan Adsit) "Yes, you definitely can. I think that is what the coaches have been doing, just pulling up plays in the meetings about his tendencies and what he likes to do and how he likes to run the ball. So, we are taking that into account. It starts today in practice and just getting those looks and getting familiar with those things. After today's practice, we will kind of have a gist of what is going to go on. We move forward to the pass game the next day and kind of put it all together on Friday and get ready to go on Sunday."

How much does that involve some of the offensive players on the team that worked with him last year? (Jerry Coleman) "I do not know. You may have to ask them, because I have no idea. I am in the defense room, but I think it has a way of influencing them. At the end of the day, all we can do, and me and just the defense, is just do our 1-of-11 and play hard and communicate so we can rock out on Sunday."

How does it feel to be back to playing like you did before the neck injury? You are still playing at that very high level and have confirmed that you are back there? (Ryan Mink) "[It] feels great, and [I'm] just so thankful. The support I have from my teammates and this great organization, my family, [I'm] just blessed to be back doing what I love to do at a high level and I want to keep getting better. I want to keep raising the expectation for myself and the standard for myself and just the whole defense as well. I believe that if I play hard, and everybody else has that mentality of playing hard, the whole defense eats. The whole defense plays hard, and we become one of the best defenses in the NFL. It starts in practice. It starts with communication and just getting better."

How cool has it been for you to see OLB Tavius Robinson over the last two years, with how much he has grown, developed, and to see him have the start to the season he has had? (Sam Cohn) "I think 'T-Rob' [Tavius Robinson] came in as a rookie in '23, so his development [and] his growth has just been a pleasure to see him develop and grow as a run stopper, as a pass rusher, and just a whole third-down menace, really. He has really just grown his body, his knowledge of the game, so I am just happy for him and he is going to continue to have that success. As he wants to continue to get better, and I want to continue to get better and 'K-Ham' [Kyle Hamilton], 'Trav' [Travis Jones], Calais [Campbell], Trey [Hendrickson], everybody, 'Ro' [Roquan Smith], the whole defense is going to be elite. It just takes one day at a time and just getting better every day and everybody making that conscious effort to want to be the best that they can be."

You were here last time DL Calais Campbell was here and obviously he's back now and had a pretty emotional game on Sunday. What does he do as a team leader that is hard for other players to replicate? What is unique about his presence in the room? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, [Calais Campbell] is the oldest guy in the whole team I believe, but one thing he does is he is always talking. He is always communicating. When the room gets quiet, he always has the right thing to say to get everybody locked in or get everybody still on the same page. We all appreciate him so much because he brings that juice even at an older age. So, him being that old, grizzled vet but still having that youthful spirit [and] youthful energy is something that is unique and something that us as players really appreciate and love to be around him."

I think you played C Cam Jurgens a couple years ago when the Philadelphia Eagles came here. If that was the case, what do you remember about him and have you gotten to know him since the trade? (Jonas Shaffer) "[Cam Jurgens]' locker is right next to mine. He is a pretty cool guy. When I played the Eagles, I think they came to our house. I was really against the guards. I think it was [Hunter] Jensen and Landon Dickerson, and I did not really get on him one-on-one much unless I was doing a face stunt. But no, he is a pretty savvy guy. He is not the biggest guy, but he is very, very quick and very strong. I am glad he is on our squad now and our team. I think he is dealing with something right now, but I think he is coming back, so he is going to be great for us. He just has to get accustomed to the offensive scheme and what they do, and I think he is doing that right now, so I am excited."

T ROGER ROSENGARTEN

What's it going to be like when you stare across to the other sideline and see Browns head coach Todd Monken on that sideline? (Jamison Hensley) "It's going to be good to see a familiar face. When I got drafted here, Coach 'Monk' [Todd Monken] was a brilliant, brilliant guy when it comes to offense and calling it. So, it's going to be good to see him and a couple other old coaches, but that competition is going to be at an all-time high."

Is there anything that you can take from what you learned from Browns head coach Todd Monken to pass along to the defense? (Jerry Coleman) "I would say a few things here and there. [Browns head coach Todd] Monken, 'Trav' [Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer] and [Browns pass game coordinator] Danny [Breyer] and everyone else on the offensive staff over there, they're really smart with mixing up looks. But like I said, they're brilliant offensive minds, and I think we have more of a brilliant mind on defense. So, I'm excited to play those guys."

Cleveland has had a couple wins and afterward kind of seeing the fiery, feisty side of Browns head coach Todd Monken, do you kind of recognize that from his time here? How did it kind of factor into what the offense was able to do? (Kyle Goon) "Oh, absolutely. Just from the interviews that I've seen on my phone and stuff, [Browns head coach Todd Monken]'s the same guy as he was here over there in Cleveland, so he's still very animated. He's not afraid to speak his mind. So, he's done a really good job, I think, with Cleveland over there and just commanding ship. Like you said, they've strung together a few wins here and there. So, I'm looking forward to Sunday."

Now that C Cam Jurgens has been in the building about a week, what have been your impressions of him? Taking nothing away from the other guys that played center, just knowing how successful he's been, that he's won a Super Bowl, how much can that help the offensive line not just this week, but obviously in the weeks ahead? (Luke Jones) "Yes, like you said, I think Cam [Jurgens] has been to the top. He's been on one of the most dominant offensive lines in the NFL, and he was the head of that ship at center. So, he's tasted what a Super Bowl feels like and just him, his leadership and what he brings to the table for us is [something] I'm super excited about. I give credit to 'V' [Vega Ioane] too for stepping in there and filling in at center for two games. That's unheard of, especially when you're playing right guard. I'm really excited for Cam to step on and jump ship for us, and kind of be the head of the spear."

How challenging has it been basically to have a new offensive line alignment just about every week this season? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It's definitely different, but this is the NFL and unfortunately injuries are part of the game. Having guys funnel in and outside of positions is something you have to get used to, unfortunately. But, like I said, I think 'V' [Vega Ioane], Emery [Jones Jr.] and all those guys, and Drew [Andrew Vorhees] did a great job stepping in and playing different positions. Like you said, there's kind of some unfamiliarity, and it's kind of hard to get in the groove sometimes, but if we're all playing together and are all on the same page, good things will happen."

Along that point, are there ways that run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford makes that transition easier or things that he says or does that just takes a little pressure off you guys when there is so much movement on the offensive line? (Sam Cohn) "Absolutely. Coach 'Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] has done a great job, especially him and [assistant offensive line coach] Coach [Shawn] Flaherty, just commanding ship from the meeting rooms to on the field, [and] making sure we know what to expect within week-to-week game plans. I think they've done a really good job drilling that especially with new guys; you have 'V' [Vega Ioane] at center. It's tough to do that, especially with guys that haven't played certain positions, and I give all the credit to them. They've definitely dialed up really good game plans for us, and it's on us to execute it."

What do you think of the Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz around G Vega Ioane? (Ryan Mink) "I'm for it. I'm for any award an offensive lineman could get. I'm all for it. Like I said, 'V' [Vega Ioane] is 1-of-1. Especially as a rookie, that's insane to start at right guard for a few games and then middle of a game get thrown in there at center, and then, 'Oh, yes. You have to start the next two weeks there at center.' So, he's done a great job, and I'm going to be his biggest advocate for that and I'm excited. Whatever position he's going to play, he's going to be dominant at it."

You're about to play in your 40th career game. What continues to impress you about playing alongside RB Derrick Henry and just how he continues to handle his business? (Josh Tolentino) "Yes, [Derrick Henry] is a pro. He's a gold jacket player for a reason. Week in and week out, he takes the game plans and dials it in very seriously. He's always asking questions, and it all depends on us on opening a few [gaps]. All he needs is a little crease, a little run lane to spring a big run for him, and he's been dominant in the pass game too. You saw it on the screen [plays] versus Atlanta. So, it's been amazing. Being drafted here and being told that Derrick Henry's going to be your running back is a great feeling."

Every week is tough and every opponent is challenging, but what have you experienced over your first few years here about the tone shift when you kind of start AFC North play? How is the prep different? Is the physicality different when you just get into that part of the schedule? (Kyle Goon) "100 percent. I think a lot of different media outlets say it's one of the best divisions in football, and I think it's definitely one of the most physical for sure. I relate back to what [head] Coach Jesse [Minter] said in the meeting, 'Every game, every win you get is a plus one, but especially a division game, [because it] is a plus one and a half.' You kind of get that underlying feeling of when you go play a division opponent, especially these guys. Any AFC North division game is going to be a tough opponent. It's going to be a hard-fought battle. So, I'm looking forward to Sunday."

How would you describe WR Ja'Kobi Lane as a person and what he brings when he's on the field and when he's in a meeting room? (Sam Cohn) "[Ja'Kobi Lane is] high energy. I mean, you guys have seen it. The guy's been injured and put on IR for however many weeks and you guys see him on the sideline, I saw that clip of him waving his towel and all that. I mean, and it's the same way when he gets in the huddle. He locks in. He's dialed. He's not too emotional out there, but when he's in the huddle, he's locked in. He's dialed, and he brings a lot of juice. He's an explosive playmaker and having him and 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman], Zay [Flowers], 'Tez' [Devontez Walker], all the other different receivers that we have, it's super explosive especially when all them are healthy and running together. So yeah, it's been exciting to see him kind of work his way back in."

You mentioned the screen game. It's been really successful this year under offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Why do you think that is? (Ryan Mink) "Yeah, I think [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] is one of the most brilliant offensive minds in football. In my opinion, I think he is the most brilliant offensive mind in football right now. I think he's done a great job with weaving in those play calls when the right time is called. I think anytime you call a screen, it's about time and operation with those sorts of things. 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] is one-of-one at calling them and making sure they're called at the right times, and it all depends on us executing it, repping them in practice, making sure they look good. He's done a great job with that."

We saw you assist officiating this past week with the encroachment. Is that something that your teammates can actually do as well? (Kevin Richardson) "No, it's definitely any five of us. Any time you get a neutral zone infraction with a guy jumping offsides, especially those jet front teams — the guys like to really get off the ball and really try to cheat a snap count. It's a very important part of football because then you get them off their confidence of jetting off the football and it's a different game. Like I said to them earlier in the meetings today, I was like if it's on the left side, if it's on the right side, me and Ronnie [Stanley] are the ones being like, 'Hey, make sure if they cross, that's a free 5 yards.' That changes the whole sequencing for how 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] wants to call things, and it's a very overlooked thing when it comes to calling plays and getting a drive going."

Is that about as far as you go with offensive line celebrations? (Garrett Downing) "I guess you could say that, yeah. I'd say it's a free 5 yards. It does feel pretty good when you get them, and you know you get them too. You have to bring the confidence with it. If you're not very confident then it's like, 'Does the line judge call the [flag on the] offensive lineman?' So yeah, you've definitely got to have some confidence with it and get those free 5 [yards] for the boys."

Does it become a mental game? (Sam Cohn) "Oh, absolutely. I don't know if you really want to get off the ball that fast."

S MALAKI STARKS

Going against Browns head coach Todd Monken's offense all last season during training camp and everything, does that give this defense any kind of advantage going into this game knowing that? (Jamison Hensley) "I think the biggest thing is just that [Browns head coach Todd Monken] knows our players, and we know him. I think he runs a very explosive offense. He is a great-minded OC [and] head coach, so I think it is going to be a great opportunity for us and him just to go out there and compete on Sunday."

What does your performance in this last game mean for you? (Garrett Downing) "I think for me, it meant a lot to be back at home. I played a lot of games in that stadium. So, [it was great] just to be back, and I think for me, it is just about a day-to-day [and] week-to-week improvement. How can I be at my best when my best is needed and just continue to grow in the aspects that I need to grow in? When my number needs to be called for our defense, how can I be ready, and how can they depend on me?"

You had a pair of TFLs and played a very physical game. How much pride did you take in being physical? (Garrett Downing) "I think that is football. I think you cannot play football without being physical, and I think [head] Coach [Jesse Minter] said something today. He said, 'You want to prepare how you want to play,' and I think that goes throughout the week and just how we handle things as a defense. [It] just kind of flows top-down."

S Kyle Hamilton talked about how you played as a defense and the interception he had and maybe that will inspire the secondary going forward. What did you think of his comments and how Kyle rallied the troops? (Jerry Coleman) "It was amazing. Kyle [Hamilton] is the best in the league, hands down, and I think just for him, when his number was called, he ended the game. I think that just kind of trickles down. When you see that, you want to strive to be that consistently. I think he is a great leader in our room, and he is leading us in the right direction."

Looking at the film, what did you see on third down that you guys want to work on? (Jerry Coleman) "I think the biggest thing is just connection. Us being able to play as a unit, play together and just be able to get off the field."

What about your skill set do you think sort of activates when you are able to play a little closer to the line of scrimmage? (Kyle Goon) "I think just my instincts and my physicality. I think I am just trying to hone in on that, and like I said earlier, [it's] just a day-to-day, week-to-week league. [I'm] just trying to be my best when my best is needed and just continue to grow throughout this experience."

When you talk about connection, do you think it takes some time to get that under a new coaching staff? Is that inevitable? No matter what you do in the summer, is it going to take some games to get there? (Childs Walker) "I think it does. Not even just a new coaching staff, but just in general. When you add players, when players are out [or] even when you have been playing for a while, I think it takes time to build that connection piece, because you never really know what you have until you are in the moment. So, the first game, second game, third game, whatever, I think you consistently build that connection throughout the season. Even when you think it is at its peak, I think you are still building that. You can never learn the people you are playing with too much. So, I think we are just consistently trying to build that and head in the right direction."

Going off of that connection piece, how do you build that? Is there anything that you guys can do off the field to help facilitate that process? (Samantha Croston) "I think the biggest thing is just knowing who you are playing with. I think just having that true connection with the people you play with and really getting to learn about them and care about them, I think that is a huge part of it. I think [it is] a trust thing as well. Not even on the field, but in the meeting room. If we are able to talk things out and see how somebody else sees it and vice versa, I think it truly helps you build that trust with the person that you are playing with."

You have taken some flak this season, especially after the Week 2 loss. Do you feel like you are kind of coming out of that? I mean, have you learned how to handle that in a positive way? What are you feeling? (Kyle Goon) "I think my biggest thing is I want to earn the respect of the locker room [and] the guys I am playing with. I think how I go throughout my process and how I go throughout the week, just being able to focus on myself and focus on what I need to get done, and like I said, just have the trust of my teammates, I think is the biggest thing for me. I know I am going to consistently get better day by day, and the best thing I can do for me is just try to be the best version of myself."

Is there a shift when getting into AFC North play as far as the physicality? (Morgan Adsit) "I think it is tough. I think that is just how it is built when you look at the teams, [and] when you look at the mindset of all the teams in the AFC, I think that is just how it is. I think we naturally just have a style of play that fits that, so I think we just need to be ourselves."

Do you have any moment or any game last season as a rookie when you had your first AFC North game that you noticed it was different? (Morgan Adsit) "I think [on] special teams — the first special teams rep I had — you could just feel it. [On] special teams, you get one play, and it comes with a certain mentality. I think last year, I saw that my first special teams play, and I think you either adapt to it or it chews you out."

CB Marlon Humphrey said on his podcast that S Kyle Hamilton basically kind of called his shot with that interception to close the game out. Were you near him when he said it? Is that something that he often does? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think the biggest thing for us is when we get in those situations, I think we know that it is going to come down to one of us to end the game. That is just what [Kyle Hamilton] was saying. Even before overtime, he was just saying, 'It is going to come down to somebody in our room to end the game,' and he stepped up and he made a great play back in his home state, as well. So, it was special for me to see that. I am sure it was special for him, but like I said, he is an incredible leader and [the] best in the league."