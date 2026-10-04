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Tyler Loop Makes History With Longest-Ever Field Goal in M&T Bank Stadium

Oct 04, 2026 at 03:19 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

K Tyler Loop
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
K Tyler Loop

A week after being the hero in Brazil, Tyler Loop was a history-maker in Baltimore.

Loop hit the longest field goal in M&T Bank Stadium history Sunday against the Tennessee Titans with a 64-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

It's the second-longest field goal in Ravens history, only trailing Justin Tucker's game-winning 66-yard field goal in Detroit in 2021.

Loop drilled a game-winning 56-yard field goal at the buzzer to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro last week, earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

He'll get more acclaim after his bomb against the Titans, which gave the Ravens a 24-7 lead at intermission. Loop didn't sprint down the field in celebration this time but was again swarmed by teammates.

After an uneven preseason in which he missed three field-goal attempts, Loop has made six of his first seven attempts this season. His only miss was blocked.

Loop was 1-of-4 from at least 50 yards away during his rookie season. He's now hit three field goals from that range or beyond this year, and the 64-yarder is a career long.

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