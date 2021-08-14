What Mink Thinks: Ravens Will Benefit More Than Most Teams From the Return of Fans

Remember watching Lamar Jackson dance around L.A. Memorial Coliseum during the 45-6 Monday Night Football thrashing of the Rams in 2019?

The images of his five touchdown passes that night is fuzzy, but the dances, side-by-side with friend Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, back to the Ravens sideline following score after score are crystal clear.

That was peak Jackson – having fun, enjoying the fans, his teammates, and the spotlight.

The Ravens are playing their first game back in front of fans in a long, long time Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium. It's a preseason game, so this will pale in comparison to what the Kansas City Chiefs will see on Monday Night Football in Week 2, but it will be a reminder of how much the Ravens are boosted by their fans.

Every player in the NFL wants fans in the stands. Last year sucked across the board. It just wasn't as much fun when big plays were met only by the faint cheers of your own sideline.

"To me, the worst part [of last year] was not having fans," veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe said last week. "[Former head coach] John Fox used to tell me, 'You get paid to practice, and the game is for fun.' So, it just felt like I was in a full-time practice."

I believe the Ravens will benefit more than most teams from the return of fans.

The Ravens are a team full of young superstars, none bigger than Jackson. There are many reasons why Jackson is a special player, but the energy he plays with – the sheer joy he seems to have in games – has to be near the top of the list.

When Jackson is having fun, he's at his best. And it was clear last year that Jackson was not having as much fun. He even said so in an appearance on "The Lounge" podcast before the start of training camp.