What You Missed In Texans Game

The Ravens took one on the chin Sunday in Houston, falling to the Texans 25-13 at NRG Stadium.
Houston's defense controlled the game and shut down the Ravens offense, but let's take a look at the game tape to see what you may have missed at first glance.
All of these plays were viewed using NFL Game Rewind, which is available for fans to purchase. (To view images and videos, mobile users tap the "View in browser" button at the top of the page.)
Didn't Matter What Ravens Did Against Watt
Defensive end J.J. Watt absolutely took over Sunday's game, particularly in the second half. The likely Defensive Player of the Year took up residence in the backfield, stuffing the running game and forcing quarterback Joe Flacco into quick throws off his back foot. The Texans moved Watt around the defensive front, and he had success across the board. Watt was even able to break through double teams from All-Pro right guard Marshal Yanda and right tackle Rick Wagner.
Pressure Up The Middle
Houston brought pressure throughout the game, and Defensive Coordinator Romeo Crennel dialed up a variety of creative blitz packages. A common theme was bringing pressure up the middle by overloading the center. "They brought pressure up the middle where some of our protection is weak, and got me on my back foot to force us hot," Flacco said. The plays below show exactly what Flacco is talking about.
Upshaw a Bright Spot
Outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw doesn't get the same attention as some of his counterparts because he makes a living doing the dirty work in the trenches. The main duty for the third-year defender is to work as an edge setter against the run, and he has a reputation as one of the best in the business. Uphaw played one of his stronger games of the season – Pro Football Focus had it as the highest-graded game of his career – as he consistently fought through double teams to keep running back Arian Foster from getting outside for big gains.