What You Missed In Texans Game

Outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw doesn't get the same attention as some of his counterparts because he makes a living doing the dirty work in the trenches. The main duty for the third-year defender is to work as an edge setter against the run, and he has a reputation as one of the best in the business. Uphaw played one of his stronger games of the season – Pro Football Focus had it as the highest-graded game of his career – as he consistently fought through double teams to keep running back Arian Foster from getting outside for big gains.