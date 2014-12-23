 Skip to main content
Advertising

What You Missed In Texans Game

Dec 23, 2014 at 05:28 AM
Author Image
Garrett Downing

Garrett Downing Sr. Director of Social Media

23_WhatYouMissedTexans_news.jpg


The Ravens took one on the chin Sunday in Houston, falling to the Texans 25-13 at NRG Stadium.

Houston's defense controlled the game and shut down the Ravens offense, but let's take a look at the game tape to see what you may have missed at first glance.

All of these plays were viewed using NFL Game Rewind, which is available for fans to purchase. (To view images and videos, mobile users tap the "View in browser" button at the top of the page.)

Didn't Matter What Ravens Did Against Watt

Defensive end J.J. Watt absolutely took over Sunday's game, particularly in the second half. The likely Defensive Player of the Year took up residence in the backfield, stuffing the running game and forcing quarterback Joe Flacco into quick throws off his back foot. The Texans moved Watt around the defensive front, and he had success across the board. Watt was even able to break through double teams from All-Pro right guard Marshal Yanda and right tackle Rick Wagner.

Pressure Up The Middle

Houston brought pressure throughout the game, and Defensive Coordinator Romeo Crennel dialed up a variety of creative blitz packages. A common theme was bringing pressure up the middle by overloading the center. "They brought pressure up the middle where some of our protection is weak, and got me on my back foot to force us hot," Flacco said. The plays below show exactly what Flacco is talking about.

Upshaw a Bright Spot

Outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw doesn't get the same attention as some of his counterparts because he makes a living doing the dirty work in the trenches. The main duty for the third-year defender is to work as an edge setter against the run, and he has a reputation as one of the best in the business. Uphaw played one of his stronger games of the season – Pro Football Focus had it as the highest-graded game of his career – as he consistently fought through double teams to keep running back Arian Foster from getting outside for big gains.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: The Ravens Will Rise If Their Pass Rush Wreaks Havoc

Nothing Calais Campbell sees at mandatory minicamp will faze veteran him, while Devontez Walker seems ready to seize his opportunity for more playing time.

news

Ravens Feel Mike Green Is Close to a Double-Digit Sack Season

The Ravens' second-year pass rusher is excited for his opportunity across from Trey Hendrickson.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Trey Hendrickson Is Best Pass Rusher Ravens Have Ever Had

The Jesse Minter-Lamar Jackson combination is ranked the second-best new coach-quarterback duo. The Ravens remain in the top three in offensive triplets rankings. A pundit says the Ravens would be a good fit if tight end Kyle Pitts is available at the trade deadline. Derrick Henry and Jackson are among the leaders in explosive plays over the past five seasons.

news

Why Trenton Simpson Feels This Will Be His Breakout Year

Entering his fourth season with the Ravens, linebacker Trenton Simpson feels ready to take a major leap.

news

Late for Work: Ravens' Offseason Moves Have Turned Pass Rush Into a Strength

Jeff Zrebiec says returning players are the key to a defensive turnaround. Lamar Jackson falls from the No.1 spot in Chris Simms' annual quarterback rankings. The Ravens land in the second tier of a pundit's hierarchy of Super Bowl contenders.

news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Have More Creative Offensive Packages?

How will the Ravens adjust without Myles Garrett in the AFC North? Why didn't the Ravens trade for Garrett?

news

While Challenging, Players Are Loving the Offense Declan Doyle Is Installing

First-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is challenging players to learn quickly and execute with precision as they attempt to master a new system.

news

Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton Predicted to Win Defensive Player of the Year

How will Drake London's new deal affect Zay Flowers' next contract? Ravens-Rams is projected as the second-most likely Super Bowl matchup. The Ravens are snubbed in a pundit's ranking of the top five AFC teams. The Ravens are among the teams under the most pressure in 2026.

news

Zay Flowers Traded His Lucky Cleats to a Kid for Candy

The way to Zay Flowers' heart is with Sour Patch Kids.

news

News & Notes: Declan Doyle Still Deciding Where to Call Plays

Zay Flowers shares an update on contract extension talks, while a pair of Ravens texted each other after Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Practice Report: Zion Young, Mike Green Lead Ramped-Up Pass Rush

Safety Keondre Jackson had one interception and nearly got a second. LaJohntay Wester pops with two long catches. Undrafted rookies shine on defense.

news

Aeneas Peebles Is Out to Make Sure Last Year Doesn't Happen Again

After a rookie season with sparse playing time, Aeneas Peebles is hoping to become a bigger part of the Ravens' defensive line rotation.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising