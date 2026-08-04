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Late for Work: Pundit Says Defense Led by 'Mastermind' Jesse Minter Will Get Ravens Over the Hump

Aug 04, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Kevin Eck

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Head Coach Jesse Minter
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Head Coach Jesse Minter

Pundit Says Defense Led by 'Mastermind' Jesse Minter Will Get Ravens Over the Hump

The Ravens have failed to make the playoffs just twice during Lamar Jackson's eight seasons as starting quarterback, and on both occasions, he missed time due to injuries. So, Jackson being fully healthy bodes well for the Ravens returning to the postseason this year.

Should they get there, however, NFL Network analyst and former NFL defensive back Jahleel Addae believes it's the revamped defense under new Head Coach Jesse Minter that will get the Ravens over the hump.

"This defense is going to be the one that drags them through that postseason, late into the postseason," Addae said on "Good Morning Football". "What Jesse Minter's done [as defensive coordinator] of the Los Angeles Chargers, he's bringing over that same identity to the Baltimore Ravens, who live, breathe, and die on playing physical football, and winning games on the defensive side of the ball. … Jesse is a mastermind on the defensive side of the ball.

"If he gets that defense playing their best ball in December and January … Lamar's going to get them there, but I think the defense will take them over that hump."

Ian Rapoport: Ravens Offense Will Be 'Even More Electric Than I Thought' if a Young Wide Receiver Steps Up

In assessing the Ravens' offense, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the key is for at least one of the young wide receivers behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman to step up.

That group includes Devontez Walker, who is entering Year 3, and rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, who were selected in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

"Can one of the young wide receivers emerge in a way that [the Ravens] have been dying for?" Rapoport said at training camp on Monday. "It has been years and years for these Baltimore Ravens to get one of the young receivers to emerge like Zay Flowers is. If it is just one more, this team is going to be even more electric than I think they're going to be. It's going to be really fun to watch here in Baltimore."

It's still early, but Lane has been a standout thus far. Jackson has taken note.

"He is different – long arms, strong hands," Jackson said after Saturday's practice. "I am going to say he is a physical receiver, but I like to evaluate my players when the pads get on, when we are playing in games. Practice – anybody can look good in practice, but I feel like he will be looking good in games as well."

Players Who Entered Week 2 of Training Camp Trending Up

With the second week of training camp having started on Monday, The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker looked back at the first week and assessed whose stock rose and whose fell before the pads came on.

Here's a look at some players in the "Stock Up" category:

CB Keyon Martin

"Martin's latest interception looked routine. Playing as the flat defender on an under-thrown ball up the sideline by Lamar Jackson on Saturday, he barely had to move. Minter described the cornerback as someone who's in the right spot, a 'competitor' and 'sticky' in coverage. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver noted earlier in the week that the second-year undrafted free agent 'plays with a chip' and that teammates feed off his 'juice.' Despite Martin being 5-foot-9, 171 pounds, Weaver said he also wants to 'rip your face off.' A year ago, Martin was just hoping to make the team. After appearing in 13 games (including one start) in 2025, his strong start in training camp has him angling to be a bigger part of the defense."

Pass rushers

"On one side, Trey Hendrickson got a step on left tackle Ronnie Stanley. On the other, Tavius Robinson pushed his way past right tackle Roger Rosengarten. They met at quarterback Lamar Jackson, with the whistle signifying a sack. It was just one of several plays where one or both edge rushers have been in the backfield before a quarterback could get away or get a throw off. Second-year outside linebacker Mike Green and even rookie second-round pick Zion Young have been all over the quarterbacks, too."

Quick Hits

Yesterday's Most Read: Reports: Ravens Signing Offensive Tackle Kendall Lamm

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