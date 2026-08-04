Late for Work: Pundit Says Defense Led by 'Mastermind' Jesse Minter Will Get Ravens Over the Hump

Players Who Entered Week 2 of Training Camp Trending Up

With the second week of training camp having started on Monday, The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker looked back at the first week and assessed whose stock rose and whose fell before the pads came on.

Here's a look at some players in the "Stock Up" category:

CB Keyon Martin

"Martin's latest interception looked routine. Playing as the flat defender on an under-thrown ball up the sideline by Lamar Jackson on Saturday, he barely had to move. Minter described the cornerback as someone who's in the right spot, a 'competitor' and 'sticky' in coverage. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver noted earlier in the week that the second-year undrafted free agent 'plays with a chip' and that teammates feed off his 'juice.' Despite Martin being 5-foot-9, 171 pounds, Weaver said he also wants to 'rip your face off.' A year ago, Martin was just hoping to make the team. After appearing in 13 games (including one start) in 2025, his strong start in training camp has him angling to be a bigger part of the defense."

Pass rushers