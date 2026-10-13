Zay Flowers Is Redefining What a No. 1 Wide Receiver Looks Like

If Jackson and Flowers' health allows them to stay on the field together this season, it's certainly conceivable that Flowers will flirt with some records – and crush some stereotypes.

The reason why Flowers hasn't been viewed by some as a No. 1 receiver is because of his height. He stands in at 5-foot-10.

"They're used to Jerry Rice, they're used to Randy Moss — these guys that are over six foot, weighing around 200 pounds. Those are the guys they see as 'number one,'" Torrey Smith said. "But at the end of the day, if that same guy is 5'9" and he still has five catches for 140 yards, it's still five for 140. At the end of the day, production matters. People like to discriminate against size, but the reality is Zay's proven it in the past. And he's for sure proven this year that he's one of the top guys in the league."

Flowers doesn't want to hear that noise, either.

"You can't you can't really tell me like what kind of receiver is a receiver No. 1 when you had guys like Steve Smith, Antonio Brown, Tyreek Hill," Flowers said. "It's a number of guys that were smaller and that was receiver No. 1 and led in a lot of categories and led their team to championships, playoff games, and did a lot of stuff. So you can't really tell me what a receiver No. 1 look like."

It's a short list of receivers who have led the NFL in receiving yards at sub six feet tall in the modern era: Steve Smith (2005), Antonio Brown (2014 and 2017), T.Y. Hilton (2016), and Tyreek Hill (2023).

Flowers isn't the first elite receiver with a smaller stature, but he's carrying the torch. He's redefining what that looks like – in his own way.

Smith-Njigba isn't the biggest receiver either, standing in at about 6-foot and ½ inches and 197 pounds (14 pounds heavier than Flowers). Smith-Njigba was voted the Offensive Player of the Year last season after leading the league with 1,793 receiving yards.

But Flowers said he doesn't see his game being like Smith-Njigba's. Flowers has watched a lot of Smith, Brown, Hill, and Santana Moss, taking parts of their styles and mixing it with his own.

"I see stuff from people that I feel like they were similar to my size or similar attributes to what I have and I'll try to take it, make it my own way," Flowers said. "But I'm more of like an instinct player. Sometimes, I don't even plan on doing something and it'll just happen. I'm more a reaction-based player."