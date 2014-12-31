12/31: Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Steelers





The good news on the injury front for the Ravens was that defensive end Chris Canty (thigh/ankle) returned to practice as a full participant after missing the Cleveland game.

"It was a game-time decision, and the coaches didn't feel like it was ready to go, and I didn't feel like it was ready to go," Canty said about missing the game. "Now we're looking forward."

Getting Canty back would be another boost for the defensive front, as the group also gets Haloti Ngata back this week from a suspension. Having Canty as a full participant early in the week is a good sign for Saturday, but he didn't tip his hand about whether he'll be ready.

"We'll see," he said.

Bell Sits Out Practice

The biggest question on the injury front this week is whether Steelers star running back Le'Veon Bell will be able to play this week after suffering a knee injury last week against the Bengals. Bell sat out Wednesday's practice, and the Steelers also signed running back Ben Tate as an insurance policy.

The Steelers aren't giving away any hints about whether Bell will be able to play.

"I really don't know. I don't have a crystal ball," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. "I know that he can't go today, and so we're just kind of taking it day by day. We'll see what it looks like tomorrow."

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Heath Miller also sat out practice, but for non-injury reasons.