Ravens Records That Could Be Broken This Season

Single-season receiving yards

This may be the most difficult record to break of any on the list. Since 2016, the NFL has seen an average of about five pass-catchers per season tally at least 1,361 receiving yards. Five players did it last season: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua, George Pickens, Ja'Marr Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

A necessary ingredient to reach this total is a large target share, which Flowers is likely to have this season. While the Ravens have a handful of promising wide receivers, including Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker and a pair or rookies in Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane, Flowers is undoubtedly the top option among Ravens pass-catchers. That has been the case in each of his first three NFL seasons – his 342 targets are 142 more than the player with the next-most targets, which is Andrews.