Ravens Records That Could Be Broken This Season

As the Ravens aim for a return to the postseason in 2026, a few franchise records could fall in the process.
Some franchise records seem nearly untouchable. Ed Reed's 61 career interceptions are 30 more than the next-closest player (Ray Lewis), while Lewis' 2,643 career tackles are in an even further stratosphere: no other Raven has even reached 1,000.
Other franchise records, however, appear to be much more in reach. Here are five that could have a new name next to them by season's end:
Career passing touchdowns as a Raven
Current record-holder: Joe Flacco (212)
Biggest threat to the record: Lamar Jackson
Jackson is 26 passing touchdowns away from becoming the Ravens' all-time leader in career passing touchdowns. Jackson has reached that number in three seasons, most recently in 2024, when he tossed a career-high 41 touchdowns.
Career rushing touchdowns as a Raven
Current record-holder: Jamal Lewis (45)
Biggest threat to the record: Derrick Henry
Henry is 14 rushing touchdowns away from becoming the Ravens' all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns. Henry tallied 16 rushing touchdowns in each of his first two seasons with the Ravens and hasn't failed to reach double-digits in the category since 2017, which was his second season with the Tennessee Titans.
Should Henry accomplish this feat, it'd be remarkable considering that Henry will have played half as many seasons in Baltimore as Lewis did.
As a side note, Jackson is 11 rushing touchdowns away from breaking the record, but he's never reached double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season. Should Jackson get there, though, he would join an exclusive club: the only other quarterbacks to rush for double-digit touchdowns in a season in the Super Bowl era are Jalen Hurts (four times), Josh Allen (three times), Cam Newton (three times), Daunte Culpepper, Kordell Stewart and Steve Grogan.
Most consecutive games with at least one full sack
Current record-holder: Nnamdi Madubuike (6)
Biggest threat to the record: Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson has had two streaks of recording at least one full sack longer than six games in his career. He had a seven-game streak in 2023 and a nine-game streak two years before.
Should Hendrickson be able to consistently get after the quarterback this season, a more prominent Ravens record could be in jeopardy of falling.
Single-season sacks
Current record-holder: Elvis Dumervil (17)
Biggest threat to the record: Hendrickson
Seventeen sacks in a season is an extremely difficult feat to accomplish. Since sacks became an official NFL statistic in 1982, there has never been more than four players in a single season who have tallied at least 17 sacks.
Hendrickson, however, is part of that elite class of pass rushers. He had 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024, and he was on pace for double-digit sacks last season before injuries derailed him.
Whether this record is in any jeopardy of falling – along with the production of Baltimore's pass rush as a whole – will be largely contingent on Hendrickson's health. Hendrickson missed 10 games last season with a hip/core muscle injury, but said he felt "ready to go" at his introductory press conference in March and participated in offseason workouts.
Single-season receiving yards
Current record-holder: Mark Andrews (1,361)
Biggest threat to the record: Zay Flowers
This may be the most difficult record to break of any on the list. Since 2016, the NFL has seen an average of about five pass-catchers per season tally at least 1,361 receiving yards. Five players did it last season: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua, George Pickens, Ja'Marr Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
A necessary ingredient to reach this total is a large target share, which Flowers is likely to have this season. While the Ravens have a handful of promising wide receivers, including Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker and a pair or rookies in Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane, Flowers is undoubtedly the top option among Ravens pass-catchers. That has been the case in each of his first three NFL seasons – his 342 targets are 142 more than the player with the next-most targets, which is Andrews.
Should Flowers break this record, he'd likely make even more franchise history as the first Ravens skill position player to ever earn a Pro Bowl nod in three straight seasons.