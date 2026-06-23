Five Questions for Ravens During Their Summer Break

The practice fields are quiet, the locker rooms are empty, and Ravens players and coaches are enjoying their downtime prior to the start of training camp.
The Ravens were pleased with what they accomplished during OTAs and mandatory minicamp under Head Coach Jesse Minter. Lamar Jackson and other players raved about the offense being installed by Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton is thoroughly enjoying collaborating with Minter, who will be the defensive play caller.
When training camp begins in late July, players and coaches will be ready to hit the ground running. Here are five questions to ponder as we wait for the summer break to end:
How will the rookies look once the pads come on?
The Ravens' first two draft picks, guard Vega Ioane and outside linebacker Zion Young, are known for their physicality. Young hasn't fully displayed his power moves yet, but his presence on the edge has already impressed Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver.
"The physical nature that he plays with, even out here without pads, you see it – how hungry he is to just want to grow and get better," Weaver said.
Padded practices during training camp will give Ioane and Vega a better idea of what they need to work to get ready for the regular season.
As the 14th overall pick, Ioane was drafted to be an immediate starter, and guard play was an issue for the Ravens in 2025. Ioane has the potential to help turn that position into a strength, and part of his learning process will be avoiding physical and mental mistakes in camp.
Meanwhile, others in the rookie class like wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, cornerback Chandler Rivers, and tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Hibner, will make their cases for playing time.
Who will win the starting center competition?
Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock are competing for the job, and it's one of the few starting positions up for grabs.
The Ravens lost Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to the Las Vegas Raiders during free agency, one of the NFL's best players at his position. By drafting Ioane and signing John Simpson in free agency, the Ravens addressed their need at guard, but center remains the offensive line's biggest question mark. Will Pinter, Gwyn or Bullock be the starting center, or will the Ravens sign a free agent? How the competition goes during training camp will help determine that decision.
How will the wide receiver depth chart shake out?
There are several young players vying for roles behind two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, including Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, as well as rookies Lane and Sarratt.
Hibner and Cuevas are also in the mix to earn targets behind veteran Mark Andrews. The Ravens have plenty of young weapons with an opportunity for playing time, and they'll be looking to separate themselves during camp.
How will Minter's training camp be different?
Some changes have already been announced. The Ravens will practice in the morning during training camp, as opposed to the last few seasons when they practiced in the afternoon. They will also have two joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Washington Commanders. Last year, they had no joint practices.
There are different ways to prepare for a season, but the Ravens don't want to repeat last year when they started 1-5 and spent the ensuing months fighting uphill.
When will we learn more Nnamdi Madubuike's status?
The status of defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike remains one of the team's biggest questions. The two-time Pro Bowler has not played or practiced since Week 2 due to a neck injury that required surgery, and neither the Ravens nor Madubuike have provided further clarity on his situation.
"At some point, that'll clear itself up," Minter said during mandatory minicamp. "Again, we feel good about where it's at, and so I would just leave it at that right now."
Baltimore signed veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell during the offseason, and welcomed him back with open arms. If Madubuike returns to practice, it will be one of the highlights of camp.