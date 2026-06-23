Five Questions for Ravens During Their Summer Break

How will the rookies look once the pads come on?

The Ravens' first two draft picks, guard Vega Ioane and outside linebacker Zion Young, are known for their physicality. Young hasn't fully displayed his power moves yet, but his presence on the edge has already impressed Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver.

"The physical nature that he plays with, even out here without pads, you see it – how hungry he is to just want to grow and get better," Weaver said.

Padded practices during training camp will give Ioane and Vega a better idea of what they need to work to get ready for the regular season.

As the 14th overall pick, Ioane was drafted to be an immediate starter, and guard play was an issue for the Ravens in 2025. Ioane has the potential to help turn that position into a strength, and part of his learning process will be avoiding physical and mental mistakes in camp.