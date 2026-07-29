Late for Work: Former ESPN Analyst Ryan Clark Sends Message to Lamar Jackson

Bold Training Camp Predictions for Three Ravens Draft Picks

As part of The Baltimore Banner’s Ravens training camp preview, Jonas Shaffer, Giana Han, and Kyle Goon each made a bold camp prediction. All of their predictions involved members of this year's draft class.

Shaffer: Rookie Elijah Sarratt overtakes Devontez Walker for the WR3 job.

"Sarratt emerged as an unlikely star at James Madison and then Indiana under coach Curt Cignetti, whose demands on his offensive players are not unlike [Offensive Coordinator] Declan Doyle's: Be accountable, be explosive and be a nuisance as a blocker. Sarratt doesn't have elite athletic traits, but the fourth-round pick's route-running savvy in college helped him separate, especially in the red zone. (He had a Football Bowl Subdivision-best 15 touchdowns total last season.) And at his listed 215 pounds, Sarratt could give the Ravens some size as a run-blocking wide receiver in the slot."

Han: RB Adam Randall is going to develop into a key player.

"Randall has the physique of a freak athlete. He obviously knows how to catch and run routes, since he entered Clemson as a wide receiver. Now, he knows how to get downhill, too, from his season as a running back. And he's clearly coachable, if Dabo Swinney tasked him with switching positions late in his college career. So he could continue to grow as both a runner and blocker. Doyle seems creative, and Randall seems like a guy who would make a creative coordinator start drawing up possibilities."

Goon: By the end of camp, CB Chandler Rivers will be higher on the depth chart than most of his veteran competition.