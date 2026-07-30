Late for Work: Sports Physical Therapist Doctor Offers Encouraging Outlook for Nnamdi Madubuike

Vega Ioane, Ryan Eckley Make Preseason All-Rookie Team

NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice projected the 2026 All-Rookie Team, and two Ravens were included:

G Vega Ioane (Round 1, No. 14 overall)

"One of the cleanest prospects in this draft cycle, Ioane was universally regarded as the top interior offensive lineman in the class. He's a Day 1 starter at right guard in Baltimore's rebuilt interior, and the rugged road grader will fuel a run game that has finished top three in every season since Lamar Jackson joined the party in 2018, with the Ravens comfortably pacing the league in ground gains during four of those eight campaigns. Everyone spent months mocking Vega to Baltimore -- and then the pairing actually came to fruition in April -- because it was an obvious marriage of draft value and team need. Now, it's time to see the fruits of our collective matchmaking. I anticipate harmony."

P Ryan Eckley (Round 6, No. 211)

"Four years ago, after the retirement of longtime punter Sam Koch, the Ravens drafted Jordan Stout to fill the role. After struggling with consistency for a few years, Stout earned first-team All-Pro honors last season … but then followed John Harbaugh to the Giants in March, becoming the highest-paid punter in league history. A month later, Baltimore took the first punter in this year's draft. Eckley led the FBS with an average of 48.5 yards per punt in 2025, and he's already made an impression on Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr."

Another Ravens rookie who is worthy of attention is Young, who was selected in the second round (No. 45). FOX Sports’ Rob Rang named Young the best schematic fit from Baltimore's draft class.