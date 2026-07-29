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Derrick Henry Does ALS Ice Bucket Challenge for Chris Johnson And Others

Jul 29, 2026 at 04:10 PM
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Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

RB Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens on X
RB Derrick Henry

From one great running back to another, Derrick Henry honored Chris Johnson after the Ravens' first training camp practice.

Following practice, Henry participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, with quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Zay Flowers doing the honors of dousing Henry in ice water.

Henry honored four people close to the Ravens and the NFL world: Johnson, Steve Gleason, Eric Stevens and O.J. Brigance.

Johnson, the former star running back for the Titans, recently announced that he was diagnosed with ALS in 2025 and the Ice Bucket Challenge has been reignited since. Johnson also hails from Florida like Henry, Jackson and Flowers.

Gleason was a former defensive back for the New Orleans Saints who was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and the Team Gleason Foundation has since been instrumental in raising awareness about ALS and providing funding for those with the illness.

Stevens played college football at California and spent a few months on the St. Louis Rams' practice squad in 2013. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2019; his foundation, the axeALS Foundation, has raised over $2 million.

Brigance is a former Ravens linebacker who was diagnosed with ALS in 2007. The Brigance Brigade Foundation, like Gleason and Stevens' foundations, has helped countless others living with ALS. Dave Lang, the Ravens' senior director of digital strategy & innovation, will participate in the World Marathon Challenge next year representing the Brigance Brigade.

Henry also announced that his Two All Foundation will make a $20,000 donation to support ALS research.

"From my family and the entire NFL family, we send our love, prayers and support to all those around the world that are battling ALS," Henry said. "God bless you."

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