Lamar Jackson Wants Ravens to Approach Season Like the Knicks

In Jackson's first full season as the starter in 2019, the Ravens steamrolled to a 14-2 record and the AFC's No. 1 seed. But the season ended abruptly when they were shockingly upset by the Tennessee Titans at home in the divisional round. Jackson still remembers the 28-12 score off the top of his head.

The Ravens were again the AFC's top seed in 2023 and hosted the AFC Championship game, only to be toppled by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens have had a two-time MVP quarterback and the teams good enough to win it all but have always come up short.

Because of all his early success, Jackson said he had a "young mindset" that the NFL was "easy." Now, he knows everything must be done to iron out flaws and finish.

"It ramps up sometimes," Jackson said. "Depending on who you're playing, depending on the atmosphere of the game, guys might come out there and have your number. Not necessarily you, but the team.

"I don't care if we start off 5-0, 6-0, we've got to finish. We've got to finish the whole season."

Despite an offseason full of changes, from coaches to players, the Ravens once again have a team capable of winning it all. But Jackson asked about the upgraded offensive line and his young, talented group of pass catchers, Jackson said it's all just on paper. He's not interested in the hype or looking ahead.

"I expect us to be there each and every year. It's starting now though," Jackson said. "It starts each and every week. It doesn't just happen in February. We have to get there first. The expectation is you're getting better each and every day until we're playing in February.