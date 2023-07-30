SociaLight: Drake Brings 'My Quarterback' Lamar Jackson on Stage 

Drake's It's All A Blur tour rolled through D.C. and the longtime Lamar Jackson fan had to show love to "my quarterback."
The team's first break in training camp day is Sunday and Jackson and teammates Tyler Huntley, James Proche and Odell Beckham Jr. took advantage of the time off by heading to Capital One Arena to take in the show. Drake has never been shy about his love for Jackson, from hanging with him at the Kentucky Derby to rocking Ravens gear.
Drake and OBJ have also been close friends for years.
Is this the year we get Drake at a Ravens game? Stay tuned.