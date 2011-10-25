Game Recap - Ravens at Jaguars

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Takeaways From Ravens Rookie Minicamp
The Ravens' first two picks look the part. Ja'Kobi Lane made an eye-popping catch in his first practice.
Ravens Sign 19 Undrafted Rookies
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia headlines the undrafted rookie class.
Two Ravens Legends Who Know Ja'Kobi Lane Give Him Rave Reviews
Todd Heap coached Ja'Kobi Lane at Red Mountain High School and Torrey Smith saw him on the 7-on-7 circuit.
Ravens Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers
First-round pick Vega Ioane will don No. 71, the same number he wore at Penn State.
Chandler Rivers Talks About His Viral Draft Night Video
Rookie cornerback Chandler Rivers has watched the viral video of his emotional reaction to being drafted 'about 30 times.'
Late for Work: Calais Campbell's Reported Return Could Give Ravens Their 'Best Defensive Line in Years'
A pundit believes the Lions were the team that backed out of a trade with the Ravens in the first round. The Ravens have the third-highest-ranked 2026 draft class. Patrick Ricard on leaving the Ravens: 'Almost like you're mourning.'
Why the Ravens Are Having a Tougher Time Finding Draft Bargains
General Manager Eric DeCosta dove into the conversation surrounding consensus boards.
Vega Ioane and More Ravens Sign Rookie Contracts
The Ravens have signed first-round pick Vega Ioane and several others to their rookie contract.
Reports: Ravens Bringing Back Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell will turn 40 years old before the season starts, but he has still been productive.
Ravens Envision an Isaiah Likely Role for Matt Hibner
The Ravens traded up to get fourth-round pick Matt Hibner and believe he's ready to assume an immediate role as a pass-catching tight end.
The Inside Story on Steve Bisciotti's First Draft Pick
Owner Steve Bisciotti picked RB Adam Randall from Clemson in the fifth round.
Late for Work: Daniel Jeremiah Predicts Which Draft Picks Will Be Lamar Jackson's Favorite Targets
Eric DeCosta is confident Lamar Jackson will remain in Baltimore long-term. The Ravens find King Henry's successor in way-too-early mock drafts. The Ravens are projected to receive three 2027 compensatory draft picks.