Game Recap: Texans 25, Ravens 13





Quarterback Joe Flacco had one of the worst games of his career and the Ravens lost, 25-13, in Houston Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore's offense put up just 211 total yards in Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak's return to Houston, where he was the head coach for eight seasons before being fired last year.

Flacco threw three interceptions, killing what little momentum the Ravens were able to get via defense and special teams and directly leading to 13 Texans points.

Flacco finished 21-for-50 for 195 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Much of his yardage came on the team's final two drives as the Texans tried to run out the clock.

Texans fourth-string quarterback Case Keenum, who was signed earlier this week and had yet to take a snap this season, finished 20-for-42 for 185 yards and one interception. He wasn't sacked.

Houston running back Arian Foster came up 4 yards short of snapping Baltimore's league-leading 24-game streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher.

Quote Of The Day

"We got our [butt] kicked. It's really simple." -- Quarterback Joe Flacco

Turning Point Of The Game

Despite the offense's slow start, the Ravens defense was keeping them in the game by standing tall in the red zone. That changed when Foster threw a 5-yard touchdown on a halfback option trick play. Houston took a 16-0 lead the Ravens couldn't overcome.

Impact Plays

Keenum came out hot early, as he hit wide receiver Andre Johnson with a perfect sideline throw for a 35-yard gain on the first snap from scrimmage. It got the fourth-string quarterback rolling as he put up 120 passing yards in the first quarter.

The offense had a disastrous first half in which it gained just 30 yards on its first five drives. Things got even worse on the sixth drive as Flacco's third-down pass was deflected at the line and intercepted by cornerback A.J. Bouye. The Texans pushed their lead to 9-0.

Flacco was intercepted on back-to-back drives when he threw too far inside to tight end Owen Daniels and Kareem Jackson came up with the ball. The Texans scored a touchdown off that turnover.

Jacoby Jones returned a punt 45 yards to set the Ravens up on Houston's 10-yard line early in the third quarter. It was the first spark Baltimore got all day.

The Texans had a lapse in their secondary, leaving wide receiver Torrey Smith wide open for an 8-yard touchdown catch. Offensively, it was the first break of the game.

The Ravens got a turnover deep in Texans territory after Elvis Dumervil crushed Keenum and the ball came loose. Baltimore recovered – after a Terrell Suggs lateral gone wrong – but the play was reversed from a Keenum fumble to an incomplete pass.

Just when the Ravens started to gain momentum, Flacco killed it with another interception – his third of the game. It came on the first play after the punt and reversed fumble call. Smith fell down on the play, giving Jackson an easy second pick of the day. The Texans got another three points out of it to extend their lead to 19-7.

Stand-out performer: Texans OLB J.J. WattWatt was in the backfield all day, especially after Ravens right tackle Rick Wagner went down with a foot injury. Watt finished with eight tackles, one sack and four quarterback hits. He also sacked Flacco on a two-point conversion attempt that doesn't show up in the stat sheet. Watt was in Flacco's face throughout the game, and was key in helping shut down the Ravens' rushing attack.

What This MeansThe Ravens no longer control their playoff destiny. They are not guaranteed to get into the playoffs if they beat the Browns in Week 17. Baltimore needs help from Bengals and/or Chargers losing a combination of games.

Stat Of The GameWith two minutes left in the first half, Flacco had completed just as many passes to his teammates as he had to the Texans (two). The Ravens quarterback finished the first half with a 0.0 quarterback rating.