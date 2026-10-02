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Trey Hendrickson Ruled Out vs. Titans After Having Finger Procedure

Oct 02, 2026 at 04:11 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

OLB Trey Hendrickson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson

Top Ravens pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans after having a procedure to fix his finger.

Hendrickson played the past two games with a reportedly broken finger suffered in the season opener in Indianapolis. He didn't practice this week as the decision was made to get it repaired.

"We think [his absence will] be very, very short term," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "But just in a quick way to get that fixed and get him back, we think that's going to best for us moving forward long term."

The Ravens will lean more on second-year outside linebacker Mike Green, who has five tackles and one sack through the first three weeks. Undrafted rookie Ethan Burke, who excelled in the preseason, could also get his first defensive snaps of the regular season.

"I'm excited about where that's at and look forward to those guys playing the way we need them to play to be successful," Minter said.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) is off the injury report and is good to go. He was only limited in practice Wednesday.

After being limited in practice earlier this week, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) did not practice Friday, but that was because of rest. He is questionable to play after missing last week's game in Brazil to give the toe time to heal.

"I think he had a really good two days [of practice]," Minter said. "I think he's in a good position, but we'll kind of see — just to make sure he feels — later today and tomorrow, just to make sure how he's feeling."

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) returned to full practice participation Thursday but was limited Friday, also because of rest. He is officially questionable to play but should be closer to full participation in Sunday's game. He said Thursday that his hamstring injury feels behind him now.

Wide receiver Chris Moore (ankle) is also questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week.

Centers Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee) did not practice all week and have been ruled out. Both suffered long-term injuries and are candidates to be placed on injured reserve.

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