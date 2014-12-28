Joe Flacco's Fiery Halftime Speech Snaps Ravens Out Of Funk

As the Ravens came together in the locker room during halftime of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, an unlikely voice piped up.

It was quarterback Joe Flacco – and he was fired up.

"Let's go win a [flipping] game. [Fudge]!" Flacco said.

Joe Cool isn't as mute, nor boring, as fans might think. But he's also not one to speak up so emotionally.

"Y'all act like Joe is the most boring guy in the world, man" wide receiver Torrey Smith said. "He has some fire to him. You can't expect anything long from Joe, but the delivery was powerful."

Just those few strong words helped Baltimore's offense come alive and pull out a gritty 20-10 win over the Browns to reach the playoffs. And it was Flacco himself who backed up his emotion with his play, especially in the fourth quarter.

"I probably can't remember a time he has ever done it before," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of the passionate words. "He has said some things before, but I was glad to hear it. He said it better than I did."

Harbaugh's halftime message was to let loose and not played scared. Flacco put it a bit more directly.

"It was like, 'Oh, hey, let's just go do it,'" tight end Owen Daniels said. "It snapped us out of whatever funk we were in and refocused us on the task at hand. Just win the game."

"Joe doesn't really talk too much," added wide receiver Kamar Aiken, who caught the game-sealing touchdown pass from Flacco. "So when you hear Joe, you kind of lock in. It was great to hear him step up and say something. We know he's a leader quietly, but to hear him vocally do it today, it meant a lot."

Flacco was 14-for-27 for 151 yards through the first three quarters. It was a similar showing to what he had in Houston a week ago, which was one of his worst career days.

But as opposed to that game, Flacco eventually found his groove. As outside linebacker Terrell Suggs put it, "Five started playing like 5 in the second half."